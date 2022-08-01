Southern Charm fans call out Chleb Ravenell for being ‘messy’

Chleb Ravenell was called out for being “messy” on Southern Charm. Pic credit: @chleb_ravenell/Instagram

Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis reconciled on a recent episode of Southern Charm.

The two attended Olivia Flowers’ party together, causing plenty of shock for their costars, who had assumed the relationship was done.

Things appeared to be okay until Chleb decided to talk to Naomie Olindo and throw Kathryn under the bus. He knows where the two stand, and hearing that Naomie wasn’t fond of her should have been no surprise to anyone in the group or who has been following the show.

However, Chleb decided to go the messy route and speak to Kathryn about Naomie and tell her that she wanted him to end things with the fiery redhead.

This will set the stage for next week’s episode, which will be intense.

Knowing that Chleb and Kathryn split for good last fall also adds to how cringy the move he made between the women actually was.

Southern Charm viewers call out Chleb Ravenell

As Southern Charm viewers catch up with the most recent episode, many have taken to social media to call out Chleb Ravenell and his behavior with Kathryn Dennis and Naomie Olindo.

One viewer wrote, “…. Chleb… you backstabber #SouthernCharm”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another wrote, “Oh Chleb child, you’re messy! #SouthernCharm”

One more chimed in with receipts, sharing, “Agreed…When Naomie said to Chleb about Metul- ‘When I felt like that, we broke up’ I yelled ‘YOU LEFT METUL WHEN YOU FOUND OUT HE WAS CHEATING ON YOU’ [hand over face emoji] Chleb is MESSY for this, & Naomie looks GREAT, but is NOT the one to be handing out relationship advice. [hand over face emoji] #SouthernCharm.”

Agreed…When Naomie said to Chleb about Metul-

"When I felt like that, we broke up"



I yelled "YOU LEFT METUL WHEN YOU FOUND OUT HE WAS CHEATING ON YOU!"🤦🏼‍♀️



Chleb is MESSY for this, & Naomie looks GREAT, but is NOT the one to be handing out relationship advice.🤷🏼‍♀️#SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/BnE5NZ1cyU — 🇺🇦🇺🇲Trish🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@Trishamott) July 29, 2022

Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis are over for good

Despite the onscreen reconciliation, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell were only back together for a short while.

He has spoken out, revealing they no longer speak, and he accused Kathryn of using her kids as an “excuse” to end things with him.

Southern Charm viewers look forward to the reunion when the two will be face-to-face again. Kathryn hasn’t said much about the failed relationship, but she did tease she is “catching feelings,” but didn’t reveal who that was meant for in the post.

As the rest of the season plays out, Southern Charm fans will keep their eyes on Chleb Ravenell as he has proved that despite claiming to dislike the drama, he made a very “messy” move.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.