Some of Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette suitors got cut early and they’re speaking out

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette just started filming, and already, there is drama brewing.

Last week, Bachelor Nation was teased with photos of 42 men who “may” end up fighting for Clare’s heart when her season finally airs.

Usually, about 30 men end up on the show, so it was already expected that quite a few would go home before we ever get to meet them.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

It turns out that at least five men have gone home already, and they have taken to social media to speak out about it too.

Who already went home from The Bachelorette cast?

The men confirmed as cut from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette are Tien Yang, Ellis Matthews, Josh Elledge, Collins Youngblood, and Alex Brusiloff.

All five of them shared on social media that they were not chosen to move forward on the show. Most of them were really gracious about being sent home, except for Tien Yang, who threw a little shade on his way out.

He wrote, “Found a slightly more diverse hangout” on a photo of the beach with what looks to be a lone paddler out on the ocean.

Collins Youngblood thanked The Bachelorette for even considering him before letting his followers know that he had been cut from the show. Then, he asked them not to ask why he was sent home. It’s likely that he’s not even allowed to talk about it.

Josh Elledge also confirmed that he was cut “at the last minute,” telling his followers that “some things are not meant to be.”

Ellis Matthews shared a video of himself driving a convertible filled with his friends as he sang along to the radio. Clearly, he’s not at the La Quinta Resort with Clare Crawley right now.

Did one of The Bachelorette suitors really have COVID-19?

Some thought Alex Brusiloff might have tested positive for COVID-19. His post about leaving the show had a picture of Alex wearing a mask and said, “COVID – 2, Alex – 0.”

Alex further cleared things up with a video where he asked if people really thought he’d travel to Mexico with COVID-19 and then denied that he was the one who had it.

Scroll over to see each of the posts from the ousted Bachelorette cast members.

The Bachelorette is currently filming and will air later this year on ABC.