Sojaboy dumped by girlfriend Kiera after a few months of dating

It’s already over for Sojaboy and his girlfriend, Kiera Elise Ogden, after a few months of dating.

Kiera was the one who ended her romance with the 90 Day Fiance star after their whirlwind tour of London, and she shared a public statement about what went wrong.

The couple recently posted photos together from their UK trip, and they even celebrated Kiera’s birthday in the country.

Several weeks ago, Monsters and Critics shared the news of Sojaboy’s romance with Kiera, and they later went Instagram official.

The Nigerian rapper told his followers that he was officially off the market — disappointing millions of 50-plus-year-old women all over the globe.

Sojaboy also threw shade and his ex Kimberly Menzies in the post when he declared that this relationship was by choice, not force and that she was the “right one” for him.

Well, that didn’t age well — actually, it didn’t even have time to age because the couple has already called it quits.

Sojaboy’s new girlfriend Kiera confirms that she broke up with the 90 Day Fiance star

Not that we expected this to be a long-lived romance, but even for Sojaboy, this relationship was shorter than expected.

Kiera recently spoke with InTouch and revealed that she broke up with the TLC personality, although she was vague about exactly what he did.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I have chosen to end my relationship with Usman Umar better known as ‘Sojaboy,'” said Kiera, who noted that she felt the need to speak out publicly because “due to the attention our relationship garnered.”

As for why she chose to end things with the 34-year-old, Kiera alluded to a lack of “mutual respect” and “understanding” in their relationship.

The breakup is very recent because only days ago, Kiera posted a photo with Sojaboy and wrote, “Just two people who really love their shades…and each other 💕🕶️.”

The next day she posted a solo photo that showed that she was back home in the US, so what transpired since then?

Sojaboy is single again after a whirlwind romance

In the statement about why she ended the relationship, Kiera said, “Upholding personal boundaries is essential for my happiness and well-being.”

She hopes that sharing the news of her split “inspires others to… stand firm in asserting boundaries within their relationships” and “never settle for anything less than the love and respect they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Sojaboy has not spoken out publicly about their split, but neither has deleted photos of each other from Instagram.

