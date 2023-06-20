Sojaboy throws shade at Kim Menzies, says he’s with new girlfriend Kiera by choice ‘not by force’

Usman Umar, popularly known as Sojaboy is feeling himself now that he has a new girlfriend clinging to his arm.

Not only did he post a photo, letting his legion of fans know that he’s off the market, but he also threw some shade at his ex.

If you were among the slew of women over 50 hoping to capture Sojaboy’s heart, you may have to put those dreams on pause, at least for now.

Sojaboy is now taken, and in a strange and unexpected twist, his new girlfriend, Kiera Elise Ogden seems very age appropriate — no shade to his 55-year-old ex-wife Lisa Hamme or his 52-year-old ex-girlfriend Kim Menzies.

Monsters and Critics reported back in April that Sojaboy was dating Kiera, and that there were claims the Nigerian rapper could appear on 90 Day Fiance again with his new lady.

If true it would mark Sojaboy’s third time on the TLC show with three different women, but who knows? Maybe the third time’s the charm.

Sojaboy declares love for his new girlfriend and throws shade at Kim Menzies

The TLC personality just declared his love for Kiera on Instagram and shared coupledom photos of their time in London.

“Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return,” wrote Sojaboy in his post.

“I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me Check us out don’t you think we fit? Guys no hating pls 😉😉😂😂,” he added.

The comment about not being with Kiera “by force” seems to be aimed at Kim Menzies who started as a fan of Sojaboy before flying thousands of miles to meet him in person.

Before she left the US Kimberly whipped out her credit card and bought him a custom necklace, a PS5, and a MacBook, but when Sojaboy refused to sleep with her, Kim was not happy.

She got a lot of heat for that and eventually, Sojaboy gave in to her demands, but viewers felt Kim coerced him into the relationship, and apparently so does Sojaboy.

Will Sojaboy return for another season of 90 Day Fiance with his new girlfriend?

Now that Sojaboy has gone Instagram official with Kiera, will we see the couple on another season of 90 Day Fiance?

Rumors started to swirl a few months ago about a possible return to the show after Sojaboy hinted that he was in a new relationship when he called Kiera his “wife” on social media.

Eventually, he issued a statement to In Touch, but that didn’t soothe our curiosity.

When asked if we could expect to see him and Kiera on TLC, the 34-year-old responded: “I don’t know; only TLC knows that.”

Do you want to see Sojaboy and Kiera on the show? Sound off in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.