Usman Umar issues statement amid rumors he’s returning to 90 Day Fiance with a new woman

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar is responding to the rumors swirling that he’s returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise — with yet another woman, no less.

Usman has already tried his hand at love with two American women, Lisa Robinson and Kimberly Menzies, to no avail.

And now, as Monsters and Critics reported, Usman has been thirsting over a third woman — identified as Kiera Elise Ogden — on social media, calling her his “wife.”

Usman commented on one of Kiera’s Instagram posts in recent weeks, writing, “My Wife has been busy lately.”

In addition, Usman and Kiera follow each other on Instagram. Kiera, a fashion designer, follows Usman from both her personal Instagram account and her business page, Kiera Elise Collection.

Amid speculation that Usman might return to the 90 Day Franchise with a third woman, he’s speaking out, albeit not exactly making his intentions clear.

Usman issued a statement to In Touch. When asked whether he was filming a new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the 34-year-old Nigerian native told the publication, “I don’t know; only TLC knows that.”

Most recently, 90 Day Fiance viewers watched Usman and Kimberly’s overseas love story play out on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? after debuting their romance during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Despite Usman’s recent flirty behavior with Kiera online, Kimberly revealed that she and Usman still stay in touch. During a March 2023 Instagram Story Q&A, Kimberly revealed to her followers that she was not dating currently but that she and Usman “talk or text quite often.”

Usman denies wanting Kimberly Menzies back in his life

Later that same month, Usman showed Kimberly some love on her birthday. However, in a post dated April 12, 2023, Usman set the record straight about his and Kimberly’s relationship status.

Usman shared a carousel of photos of himself and Kimberly along with a message. He revealed that he had received hundreds of DMs from fans accusing him of wanting Kimberly back in his life.

However, he cleared the air and asked his followers to stop spreading “fake news.”

“Kimberly and I has always and will always respect each other but we have no chance on getting back together bcus we find it difficult to work on our differences, as it’s right now we both have moved on and we are happy,” Usman wrote in the caption.

