Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reveals she moved into an apartment for the winter

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is living in an apartment for the winter after moving out of her RV on Coyote Pass.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Janelle was the only one of Kody Brown’s wives not living in a house over the summer.

When Janelle’s rental home went up for sale, she was forced to make a decision and chose to live in an RV on the family’s property in Flagstaff with her daughter, Savanah, rather than find another rental.

With the cold weather approaching Flagstaff, Arizona, Janelle informed her fans that she and Savanah decided to rent a short-term rental in town.

“So long trailer! See you next spring,” Janelle said of her RV when it got hauled off the property and was delivered to a storage facility for the winter.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reveals she moved into an apartment

Now, Janelle has revealed that at least temporarily, she is living in an apartment.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 13, Janelle shared a pic of her Christmas decorations.

“Fitting our Christmas decorations in a little awkwardly this season but we still have them! 🎄” Janelle shared.

“Small space meant getting a little smaller tree and hanging stockings with Command Hooks 😂,” she added of adjusting to life in a small home.

Many of Janelle’s fans commented on her decor and thought she did a good job making her new home look festive with such limited space.

Before moving into the RV with Savanah, Janelle was living with her and Kody’s six children in a much bigger home. So downsizing to an RV was quite an adjustment for the plural wife.

One of Janelle’s fans was curious about Janelle’s current living situation and asked the Sister Wives star, “Did you move to an apartment?”

Janelle answered, “@msmom29 For the winter”

The Browns’ future living arrangements remain in question

It’s unclear what Janelle’s plans are for living arrangements once winter is over.

As Sister Wives viewers have watched so far on Season 16, Kody Brown and his wives were still struggling to agree on how to build on their property and how to split up the parcels.

It seems as though they finally came to an agreement, only for Sister Wives fans to discover that off-camera, Christine Brown was planning her split from Kody.

Although Christine has split from Kody and the family and made her dreams come true by moving back to Utah to be closer to family, the rest of Kody’s wives have remained in Flagstaff.

Meri is still renting her $1 million home and splits her time between Flagstaff and her bed & breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, co-owns the expansive home she shares with Kody and their children.

The Browns have taken the first steps in moving towards building homes on Coyote Pass as Sister Wives viewers watched as they had a gigantic cistern installed for their water supply.

Christine’s split from the family definitely threw a wrench in their plans for their future. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what Kody’s next move will be.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.