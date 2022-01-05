Sister Wives spoilers: Meri Brown is a family ‘outsider,’ Kody tells her they can be ‘friends and that’s all’

Kody Brown told his first wife Meri they can “be friends and and that’s all.” Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown admitted to Robyn that their husband, Kody Brown, told her they can be friends and “that’s all.”

Meri and Kody Brown first wed (legally) in 1990 before welcoming three more wives into their marriage – Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

Since their divorce in 2014 – in order for Kody to legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children – Meri and Kody’s relationship has continued to disintegrate.

In a preview of Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives (which you can watch here), Meri and Robyn sat outside and had a chat about being in a plural marriage and how much time they’ve been spending with Kody since the pandemic hit.

Sister Wives stars Robyn and Meri Brown talk spending time with Kody

“I didn’t sign up for monogamy,” Robyn told Meri. “I mean, I know that every person in the world would sit there and question that, but like, I did not sign up to be in this family to only have Kody in my life.”

Because of Kody’s strict rules for his wives and children, and Janelle and Christine refusing to follow them, Kody spent the majority of the pandemic at Robyn’s house with their kids.

Meri and Kody already weren’t seeing each other before the pandemic, so their in-person contact didn’t change much.

Robyn claimed that although she has enjoyed having Kody around more, it’s “stressing her out” and she told Meri she worries about the wives and kids Kody isn’t spending as much time with.

Meri Brown feels like an ‘outsider’ in the family, not part of the family

“Do you know how hard it feels to be like… I am an outsider, Robyn,” Meri admitted to her sister wife.

During her confessional, Meri added, “No, I don’t feel like I’m part of the family.”

“It’s this weird thing – am I a sister wife when I don’t have a husband?” Meri asked.

Robyn said that when Kody is with her, he often says things like, “I should really call Meri,” but Meri didn’t feel that was enough.

“Well, it’s really nice that he says those things to you. It’d be nice if he would actually follow through and call me some time or come over and say hi,” Meri admitted to Robyn.

“Listen,” Meri continued to tell Robyn. “He told me… that we can be friends.”

“He said that?” Robyn asked.

Meri nodded and added, “And that’s all.”

At this point, Sister Wives viewers are wondering what is keeping Meri around, since she admittedly doesn’t have a husband and lives alone, hours away from her only child, Mariah.

One of Kody’s four wives has already walked away from the marriage, so naturally, Sister Wives are curious if, and when, another wife will pick up and leave.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.