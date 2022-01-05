Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown says Janelle and Christine ‘don’t care to be’ around her and her kids

Robyn Brown spoke out against her sister wives Janelle and Christine for spending Thanksgiving away from her. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was upset that Janelle and Christine chose not to spend the holidays with her and her kids and felt they didn’t want to be around her.

Kody Brown’s rules for his wives and kids amid the pandemic have taken center stage this season on Sister Wives.

In this week’s episode, airing on Sunday, January 9, Janelle and Christine chose not to stay in Flagstaff with the rest of the family for Thanksgiving.

Janelle and Christine decided that instead of abiding by Kody’s rules for two weeks and spending Thanksgiving with the family in Flagstaff, they were going to Utah to be with extended family.

Of Kody’s four wives (before Christine left their plural marriage), Janelle and Christine have stood firmly against his pandemic protocols.

Robyn Brown tells her kids Janelle and Christine are skipping Thanksgiving on next Sister Wives

In a preview for Sunday’s episode (which you can watch here), Robyn sits her kids down to break the news that Janelle and Christine won’t be joining the rest of the family for Thanksgiving.

“I’m just worried about how it’s going to make them feel if it’s gonna start making them be bitter and stop, you know, wanting to be around the family and stuff because they don’t care to be around us,” Robyn said during a solo confessional.

Robyn’s statement insinuated that Janelle and Christine’s decision was based on who they preferred to spend time with rather than not wanting to follow Kody’s rules.

When Robyn told her kids that Christine was also headed to Utah for Thanksgiving, her daughter Aurora said, “They’re the ones who are constantly like, pushing for the family to get together and when we finally have common ground on, like, this is what we need to do, they kinda just went, ‘Screw it, basically’?”

Robyn Brown insinuates Christine said ‘Screw it’ to spending time with family

Robyn didn’t tell Aurora she was wrong and during her confessional, she actually admitted that what she said was true.

“I don’t wanna go, ‘No, that’s not true, that’s not true,’ because there is truth to what Aurora is saying. I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Rather than tell Aurora she agreed with her, Robyn took the neutral approach and explained that Christine just decided she would rather spend Thanksgiving with her daughter Aspyn.

Robyn then confessed that although it’s natural for a mom to want to visit her children who live out of state, it’s not something that sister wives should do.

“You can’t really do that in a plural family,” Robyn told the camera. “Where’s Kody supposed to go?”

Robyn has been Kody’s most obedient wife when it comes to following his strict rules to a T (along with her nanny) and that has meant that she has spent the most time with Kody during the pandemic.

Judging by Robyn’s reputation among Sister Wives fans, her plan to become Kody’s only wife is going exactly as she mapped it out.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.