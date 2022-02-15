Sister Wives spoiler: Robyn Brown didn’t notice ‘fractures’ in the family until she married Kody

There were plenty of “fractures” in the Brown family that Robyn Brown claims she didn’t discover until she married Kody. Pic credit: TLC

During part three of the Sister Wives tell-all, Robyn Brown said there were “fractures” in the Brown family that she didn’t realize until after she married Kody Brown.

Kody Brown married his fourth wife, Robyn, spiritually in 2010 and then made their union official with a legal marriage in 2014. Meri, Kody’s first wife, legally divorced him in order for Robyn to take the title of Kody’s sole legal wife so that he could adopt Robyn’s three children from her former marriage.

Robyn Brown talks ‘fractures’ within the Brown family during part three of Sister Wives: One on One

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives: One on One, Robyn opened up to host Sukanya Krishnan about what she discovered about the Browns once she joined the polygamous family.

“When I came into the family, I thought it was a certain thing, you know?” Robyn told Sukanya. “I thought it was a certain thing. Then I did find that there was a lot of fractures that… that were there that they had tried to patch up and fix or just not address because they didn’t know how.”

Robyn continued, “You know, it wasn’t for the lack of interest. It was just because, you know, you don’t have the tools or you don’t have the ability, or you don’t know how to start it, or you don’t want to rock the boat. It gets messy.”

Sister Wives viewers watched during Season 16 just how fractured the Brown family was after the pandemic exposed their struggles and growing separation as a family.

“So there was definitely fractures, and there were issues that were there that I was surprised to find and I didn’t realize it until after, um, I got married to Kody and started to get to know things better,” Robyn shared. “There was this ideal that I thought they were.”

When Sukanya asked Robyn how that made her feel and whether it makes her think of leaving, she said that she was dedicated to sticking with the family.

Robyn Brown feels Kody and his other wives should have tried harder to ‘figure out’ their issues

“I’m here, I’m committed, so you know, we can figure this out,” was Robyn’s thought process on the family’s issues.

However, Robyn admitted that the problem was the lack of “trying to figure it out” on the other spouses’ parts. Robyn believed that trying to work through their issues would have strengthened their plural marriage.

“I feel like there was so much, like, of not dealing with the issues that were there that was going on and I think they could have dealt with them and actually been stronger. I don’t think it would have broken them up, I think it would have made them stronger.

Next, Kody sat with Sukanya and reacted to Robyn’s sadness over the ordeal.

“Robyn comes into the family… she had seen a lot of things. We put our best foot forward,” Kody shared. “She saw a lot of things that were amazing and beautiful that she wanted to be a part of, so she came in to play the team game.”

Kody told Sukanya that Robyn gives everyone the benefit of the doubt, and as part of the “team game,” gave everyone a starting grade of an A or A+.

Robyn, who is the only one of Kody’s wives who shares a “fully functioning relationship” with him, joined the family in 2010, which threw a wrench in the Browns’ family dynamic. Already juggling three wives and 12 children, Kody took on another huge responsibility when he welcomed a fourth wife who brought three children from a previous marriage.

Season 16 left Sister Wives viewers looking for more definitive answers, and Sukanya isn’t afraid to seek them out, so be sure to tune in this Sunday for the tell-all finale.

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.