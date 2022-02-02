Sister Wives: Robyn Brown is ‘angry’ she’s the only wife with ‘fully functioning relationship’ with Kody Brown

Robyn Brown says she’s “angry” that she’s the only one of Kody Brown’s wives who has a “fully functioning relationship” with him. Pic credit: TLC

During the preview for part two of Sister Wives: One on One, host Sukanya Krishnan continues to hit hard on the topics Sister Wives viewers want answered.

Robyn Brown is an ‘easy target’ because she ‘gets along’ with Kody

When Sukanya sat down with Robyn during the second part of the tell-all, she asked Kody’s fourth wife, “Do you feel like you’re an easy target?”

Robyn wasted no time answering, “Oh yeah,” as she adamantly nodded her head up and down.

“I get along with Kody,” Robyn added with a chuckle.

Kody added, “There’s a sort of pecking order,” when he sat down for his time across the couch from Sukanya. “And Robyn’s like, ‘Why are you this way?'”

Sukanya then tells Robyn, “You really are the only one that’s having a fully functioning relationship with Kody. That must bother them.”

Robyn then tearfully admitted, “It makes me angry,” before she broke down into tears in front of the camera.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Browns’ family dynamic has shifted, and the flaws in Kody’s marriages to his wives were exposed more than ever.

During part one of Sister Wives: One on One, Sukanya didn’t hold back. She flat-out told Kody that he was guilty of abandoning his wives, to which he took offense.

“Well, uh, abandoned?! Please! Take the word back because I take offense to that word of abandonment,” Kody angrily responded to Sukanya.

Most Sister Wives viewers would agree that Kody’s only “fully functioning relationship” is in his marriage to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Kody admitted that he and Meri only share a platonic friendship, and he has withheld sex and romance from her for over a decade.

Kody and Janelle’s marriage struggles came to a head during the pandemic. Janelle admitted that Kody’s strict pandemic rules for the family were the “biggest problem” they had in their marriage.

Sister Wives fans know that Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, has since left their plural marriage, but their problems were also showcased last season. After a few “rough” years in their marriage, Christine reached her breaking point when Kody revealed he no longer wanted an intimate marriage with her.

Many Sister Wives viewers have long felt that Robyn joined the Brown family with the intention of becoming Kody’s only wife. After all, Robyn has been completely on board with Kody’s strict rules and, as he put it, has been the most loyal.

Part two of Sister Wives: One on One airs Sunday, February 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.