Sister Wives: One on One spoiler: Robyn Brown says pandemic ‘destroyed’ family’s culture, is ‘disturbing’

Robyn Brown sat down with Sukanya Krishnan on Sister Wives: One on One. Pic credit: TLC

Robyn Brown opened up about the “disturbing” effects of COVID-19 upon the family culture in part one of Sister Wives: One on One.

As Sister Wives watched during Season 16, Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules further divided him from his wives and children.

Specifically, Janelle and Christine were not on board with Kody’s protocols, causing even more tension and separation.

Sister Wives: One on One: Robyn Brown says the pandemic ‘destroyed’ the Brown’s family culture

In a clip from part one of Sister Wives: One on One, tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan sat down with Robyn Brown to talk about the effect that pandemic had on the Browns’ plural family.

“I understand what Kody was wanting to do and I understand what Janelle and Christine were about,” Robyn shared. “But at the same time I was like, ‘Why couldn’t we have meshed those two?'”

Robyn went on to say that she felt they were “destroying” the family culture they’ve worked so hard to build by not being able to come together on decisions. She also thought their issues were fleeting and would eventually be sorted out, but that wasn’t the case.

“In the beginning, I thought this would go away eventually, but you know, how far are we into it and it still hasn’t stopped,” Robyn said before fighting back tears.

After taking a few moments to gather her composure, Robyn admitted that it was “painful” to watch their unity get tossed out the window.

Robyn Brown calls the shifts in the family ‘disturbing’

“It really surprised me and shocked me… really, um… it’s really been disturbing,” Robyn admitted as she tearfully struggled to find the right words.

Although COVID-19 disrupted the Brown family’s dynamic, Robyn felt as though it didn’t create problems, but rather expose existing ones they’ve been hiding “under the rug.”

“Like, can we come back from this?” Robyn asked.

“Can you?” Sukanya asked Robyn.

Robyn replied, “I’m trying. I want to.”

Although some of Kody’s wives, like Robyn, Meri, and seemingly Janelle, were willing to keep trying to make things work, Christine saw things differently.

In addition to imposing strict rules upon his family amid the pandemic, Kody neglected his wives and children who didn’t abide by his protocols, skipped out on daughter Ysabel’s back surgery, and told Christine he was no longer interested in an intimate marriage with her.

Christine reached her breaking point, packed up Kody’s belongings, and put the boxes in her garage, sending him a bold message about the future of their spiritual marriage. She publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and moved back to Utah to be near her kids and granddaughter.

Although Janelle is still apparently with Kody, Sister Wives fans think she’ll be the next to leave him. However, it looks like Kody has complete loyalty in his first and last wives, Meri and Robyn.

Be sure to tune in Sunday to catch the rest of part one of the three-part Sister Wives tell-all special because there is still plenty to unpack.

Part one of Sister Wives: One on One airs on Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.