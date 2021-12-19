Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown suggests wife Janelle kick their son Garrison out of her house

Kody Brown suggested his second wife Janelle kick their son Garrison out of her house so they can resume their “normal lifestyle.” Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown put his foot down when it came to his COVID-19 protocols and suggested that his wife Janelle ask their son Garrison to move out of her home.

In a spoiler from TLC for this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown explained that her and Kody’s 23-year-old son Garrison has been living at home to save a good chunk of money to eventually buy his own place.

During a solo confessional, Janelle told the camera that “Kody started to realize that maybe Garrison had more of a social life than he thought he did, so he wanted me to have Garrison move out but I felt like that was the wrong move.”

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown suggests Janelle ‘kick out’ their son Garrison

“Garrison’s been working very hard. I’m just gonna let my kids try to get a leg up cuz the world’s a very different place. So, I’m not gonna kick him out,” Janelle expressed.

Kody and Janelle spoke from a socially distant six feet apart outside of Janelle’s house when Kody told his second wife, “You’re behaving, Janelle, as though this is our problem.”

During his solo confessional, Kody told cameras that he “needs” Garrison to move out so that he and Janelle can resume their lives. Kody wasn’t on board with Garrison being so socially active outside of the home and feared that it may spread the virus among their large, polygamous family.

Back outside, Kody complained to Janelle about Garrison’s refusal to abide by his pandemic protocols, which other family members have called “inhumane.”

“He’s not willing to maintain the standards of… that we need for the social distancing and that’s affecting my relationship with you, my relationship with Savanah.”

Janelle and Kody share a total of six biological kids: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Kody said during another confessional that Garrison and Gabriel are the reason he’s not able to see Janelle and Savanah, because of their refusal to comply with Kody’s rules.

Kody concluded that Janelle was choosing their sons over him by not asking them to abide by his protocols and told her that she was letting her “babies run her household.”

Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules have caused friction among the family

Janelle admitted during another confessional that she learned early on not to allow her life to “center around Kody” in plural marriage.

Because Kody had to split his time between four wives and 18 kids, Janelle explained that she had a lot of time to become independent and focus on their kids.

Kody and Janelle have butted heads over Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules for the family since last season. Kody said of Janelle during an episode last season, “Frankly, I think Janelle’s lazy about an ounce of prevention.”

And Janelle wasn’t Kody’s only wife who majorly butted heads with him over his pandemic rules.

Christine also refused to follow Kody’s rules, and when he suggested their daughter Ysabel travel alone for her back surgery, Sister Wives fans think it was Christine’s last straw before ending her 27-year marriage to Kody.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.