Sister Wives star Christine Brown will ‘never go back’ to Kody Brown

It looks like Sister Wives star Kody Brown will have to deal with having only three wives for now as his ex, Christine Brown, will “never go back” to him.

Christine and Kody Brown announced their split on Tuesday, November 2 in separate statements to their respective Instagram accounts.

After 27 years together, Christine decided to fulfill her dream and move to Utah where she’s living with her 11-year-old daughter, Truely.

Several family members and sources have come forth after news broke of Christine and Kody’s split, giving Sister Wives fans some insight into their troubled relationship.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown won’t get back together with Kody, says source

Now, another source has come forward and spoke with Us Weekly, telling the outlet that Christine is gone for good.

The insider said that Christine “knows she made the right move” by leaving Kody and the family behind in Flagstaff.

Being in Utah as a single woman is a new territory for Christine, but according to the source, she is excited to build a new life there.

“It’s a new chapter for her and she’s excited to see what the future holds,” they added.

When it comes to possibly going back to Kody, the source said that’s not an option and that Christine will “never go back.”

Christine and Kody’s rocky start

Kody and Christine got married in 1994 and the beginning of their spiritual union didn’t exactly get off to a great start.

In their autobiography, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Christine talked about her wedding day with Kody.

“I was shaken when Kody showed up at our wedding with that look on his face,” Christine wrote in her chapter. “He was morose.”

Christine continued, saying that Kody didn’t even plan them a honeymoon. Instead, they took a road trip through Montana that didn’t go well.

Christine also mentioned that she and Kody didn’t fall in love right away. In fact, it took them an entire year.

“While Kody and I did love each other, it took us about a year from the day we married to fall completely head over heels for each other,” Christine wrote. “It would be a hard year, but well worth the wait.”

Another source spoke with In Touch recently and revealed that Kody is working on some plans of his own. They said Kody is already looking to “replace” his third (ex) wife Christine’s spot with a new fourth wife.

With so many unanswered questions left from last season of Sister Wives, be sure to tune in later this month for the premiere of Season 16.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.