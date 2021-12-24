Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown suggests Christine Brown ‘change her behavior,’ abide by his rules

Kody Brown takes his strict rules very seriously and wishes his wives would do the same. Pic credit: TLC

This season on Sister Wives, Kody Brown is continuing to take his COVID-19 rules to extreme measures within his family.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody imposed “inhumane” protocols upon his large, polygamous family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, Sister Wives focused on how Kody, his wives, and their kids would navigate the pandemic safely, and this season, not much has changed.

Kody’s wives and kids weren’t all on board with his strict protocols and it caused more tension in his then-marriage to Christine Brown.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown to Christine: ‘We can’t keep living like this’

In another preview from this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody tells Christine they “can’t keep living like this” when he brings up how so many family members haven’t abided by his rules.

“It’s been six months of, ‘Oh Dad this is a dumb idea, Oh Dad this isn’t fair to us,'” Kody told Christine as they had a discussion outside her home.

“All you would have to do is change your behavior,” Kody could be seen telling Christine before she goes back inside, slamming the door, and says under her breath, “Good talk.”

Next, Kody joins his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn outside to go over the list of rules that he drafted for his and Robyn’s nanny.

Back in the preview clip, Kody handed out copies of his nanny’s rules to his wives and told them, “Yep, take this, like religion and scripture.”

Sister Wives learned that Robyn has a nanny for her and Kody’s two youngest kids, Solomon and Ariella, and were just as shocked as Kody’s then-third wife, Christine Brown.

Christine was seen asking the camera, “What. Does. The. Nanny. Do?!” in the now-famous scene from this week’s upcoming episode.

Christine could be heard saying, “That’s absolutely insane,” seemingly talking about Kody’s strict list of rules.

Kody’s list of rules could be seen briefly at the end of last week’s episode and included suggestions such as “Wear mask in public, sanitize hands after shopping, wash hands often, sanitize [purchased] products and groceries with alcohol wipes before placing inside house, remove shoes outside, and change clothing after entering shops.”

Back at their outdoor gathering, Kody tells one of his wives, “Mock it or you can find a way” before his second wife Janelle looked at him and said, “Nobody is doing this.”

As Sister Wives viewers watched last week, Janelle and her kids were among those who didn’t choose to follow Kody’s rules, which meant they didn’t get to see him. Sister Wives fans praised Janelle for putting her kids before Kody.

Sister Wives viewers berate Kody Brown’s behavior this season

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Kody has become increasingly more strict in his demands and has further separated the family, intensifying the troubles already brewing in each of his marriages.

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to comment on Kody’s recent behavior, which they feel is abusive and disrespectful.

“Seriously. We’re watching a man mentally & emotionally abuse his wives treating them so badly that they’re forced to leave,” expressed one Sister Wives viewer.

Another wrote of the Brown family patriarch, “What a vile, unkind, selfish, rude, arrogant & manipulative man he is, the disrespectful manner in which he treats & speaks to his family is disgusting #gaslighter.”

Between not traveling with Ysabel for her back surgery, not helping Christine with Ysabel’s aftercare, keeping his large family separated from each other, and dismissing his wives’ concerns, Kody certainly hasn’t earned himself any new fans this season on Sister Wives.

