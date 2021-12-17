Sister Wives spoiler: Kody Brown says he ‘doesn’t matter’ which wasn’t the ‘deal’ when he married his wives

In a sneak peek at Sunday, Dec. 19th’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown is upset that his wives aren’t following his protocols and he no longer feels he’s the head of the family. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown is not happy that his wives don’t agree with his strict rules and admitted that in plural marriage, he “doesn’t matter.”

Last season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Kody imposed his “inhumane” rules on his family during the coronavirus pandemic, which many Sister Wives fans felt “defeated the purpose.”

This season, Kody is still struggling to get all of his wives and kids on board with his COVID-19 protocols for the family.

In a new clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives as shared by PEOPLE.com, Kody met up with his second wife, Janelle Brown.

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown tells wife Janelle, ‘I don’t matter’

“It makes me realize that in plural marriage, I don’t matter,” Kody tells Janelle.

Kody explained that his third wife (now ex-wife) Christine Brown is fine with telling Kody, “You do what you do… you do you. I’m gonna do me.”

On the confessional couch, Kody admitted that Christine has “really been complaining” about the lack of romance in their marriage. This doesn’t come as a surprise to Sister Wives viewers who listened to Christine detail her “rough” relationship with Kody over the last several years.

Sister Wives fans now know that Kody’s actions became too much for Christine to take and she announced her split from Kody last month after 27 years of marriage.

Although Kody admitted he and Christine have a “crappy” relationship, he told Janelle their marriage isn’t “crappy.”

As Sister Wives viewers will remember from last season, Janelle and Kody’s sons are reluctant to follow their dad’s strict COVID-19 rules.

This has caused a rift between Kody and Janelle. Because their sons refused to take the precautions he demanded of the family, Kody wasn’t visiting Janelle or their kids at her home.

Kody Brown says he’s being ‘marginalized,’ accuses Janelle of ‘taking risks’ with their marriage

However, despite not having a crappy relationship with Janelle, Kody admits that he’s still “being marginalized.”

“She’s taking risks with our relationship,” Kody says from the confessional couch of Janelle. “We have a good relationship – we should protect that.”

Kody admitted, from a socially distant stance, that he would not negotiate with his and Janelle’s kids over his COVID-19 rules.

“You’re either in and you’re complying with our standard, or I’m not coming around,” Kody emphatically told Janelle as he raised his arms.

Back on the couch, Kody explained that his religion and decision to enter into plural marriage come into play with the virus.

“I’m a polygamist,” Kody tells the cameras. “I did crazy s**t to get into Heaven. I’m gonna do crazy stuff to prevent somebody going there early, okay?”

Janelle admitted to Kody that she can’t stay away from him “too much longer” and said that she’s “heartbroken” that their sons won’t comply with Kody’s rules, which means she can’t see Kody.

Kody Brown is struggling with plural marriage, ‘not the head of this family’

Kody admitted that he was “done” trying to get through to Janelle who he claimed “stonewalled” him by not forcing their adult sons to comply with his rules.

“Plural marriage is a struggle. It’s a hard thing. I am not the head of this family,” the Brown family patriarch admitted.

“You know, I am the head of the household some places. I’m just not right here,” Kody shared. “And that’s not the deal we made when we got married.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday to catch the rest of the episode and see what else played a role in Christine’s decision to split from Kody.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.