Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown says her relationship with her kids is more important than Kody

Christine Brown’s relationship with her kids is more important to her than her marriage to Kody. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown admitted that her relationship with her kids matters more to her than her relationship with Kody in a spoiler from this week’s episode.

Christine and Kody Brown have split since Sister Wives last filmed the Brown family.

After 27 years of spiritual marriage, Christine decided to make her dream a reality and moved back to Utah to be closer to her kids and her granddaughter.

Dispartiy continues among Kody Brown’s wives regarding COVID-19 rules on this week’s Sister Wives

In this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody continued to talk about the disparity between his wives when it comes to his rigid and “inhumane” COVID-19 protocols for the family.

When Kody visited Janelle’s house, they talked about their kids’ resistance to Kody’s rules and how it’s affecting the family.

Meri doesn’t have anyone else living with her, so the topic didn’t pertain to her. However, Christine and Janelle still have kids living at home who continued to interact socially in public, which was against Kody’s rules.

Kody’s fourth and rumored-to-be favorite wife, Robyn, was 100% behind Kody’s strict rules and some even think she was behind them.

Choosing not to adhere to Kody’s rules meant that his wives were also choosing not to have a physical relationship with him. Kody refused to get closer than six feet to his wives and children who haven’t been quarantined at home.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kody Brown’s wives discuss the importance of their marriages versus relationships with their kids

During their confessionals, each of Kody’s wives explained how their relationship with their children compares to their marriages to Kody.

“Like, my focus has really always been my kids,” Janelle confided, without coming out and choosing sides. “I didn’t have a husband that was there every single night. I had a lot more independence. So I had a lot more time to really just focus on the kids.”

For Robyn’s confessional, she admitted that husbands and children take up equal space in her heart, “I don’t know if there’s like uh, you know, your husband is you know, before your children or your children are before your husband. I think that they are equal.”

“It’s definitely a hard balance sometimes but I think that it’s important to strike,” Robyn added.

Meri disclosed, “For me, like, I still want to have a good relationship with Kody, regardless of the fact that it’s kind of distant and estranged in a way. So that’s still very important to me. I don’t think that you should have to choose, you know? Um, cuz they’re both equally important.”

For Christine’s turn on the couch, she didn’t mince words and got right down to the facts.

“Is it more important than my relationship with Kody?” Christine asked the camera rhetorically while she raised one eyebrow.

“Yes,” was Christine’s answer. “I would do anything for my kids. My kids really have been my companions through my life, honestly.”

Kody weighed in on his marriage to Christine during his solo confessional and said, “Yeah, I just feel like we’re just in two totally different places.”

“No effort to have me around more,” Kody said of Christine, seemingly surprised by her lack of interest in spending time with him.

It was rumored that Christine hinted that the demise of her and Kody’s marriage would play out this season, and it looks to be true.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.