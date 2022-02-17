Sister Wives spoiler: Christine Brown says her marriage to Kody changed when she started telling him ‘No’

Kody Brown didn’t want to discuss Christine anymore when Sukanya put him in the hot seat. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown shared during Sister Wives: One on One that the dynamic in her marriage to Kody Brown shifted when she began to tell him “no.”

The third and final installment of Sister Wives: One on One airs this weekend, and there’s still plenty for host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki) to unpack with Kody and his wives (and one ex-wife).

Sister Wives fans know by now that Kody Brown has been struggling with major issues within all three of his spiritual marriages. His legal marriage to Robyn appears to be the only wife who shares a “fully functioning relationship” with the polygamous father of 18.

Christine opened up to Sukanya during the tell-all’s finale episode in a new preview clip and revealed that once she stopped saying “yes” to everything, her marriage to Kody went downhill.

Christine Brown says when she started telling Kody Brown ‘no’ he ‘withdrew’

The 49-year-old mom of six talked about how she once was “always positive and upbeat” and aimed to please everyone around her and meet their needs before her own.

Christine was the main caretaker for the Brown family’s kids during their early years, while Meri and Janelle worked outside of the home, and she homeschooled most of them on her own.

Christine told Suki that her role was “fine until it wasn’t. All of a sudden, I realized I just couldn’t anymore.”

She shared that her father questioned when she would start telling others “no” and it dawned on her after their conversation that she was ready for that change in her life.

The moment that Christine began standing up for herself, Kody didn’t like the change in her personality. And it wasn’t that Kody wasn’t hearing her, but she felt that he just didn’t know how to handle this new version of Christine.

“He heard, but he had no idea what to do because I had changed so much in a blink,” Christine shared. “Everything changed and then Kody withdrew, and then I withdrew, and we just withdrew.”

Christine revealed that therapy unveiled some pretty “awful” and “shocking” things and made her realize that Kody “holds grudges way longer” than she does.

Kody Brown claims he doesn’t hold grudges, doesn’t want to talk about Christine anymore

For his part, however, Kody says he doesn’t hold grudges against anyone, ever.

“Nah, I don’t carry grudges,” Kody said with conviction. “No. If somebody says I hold a grudge, they’re full of it. They don’t know who I am. They don’t know me.”

When Suki told Kody what Christine shared about the moment she started telling him “no,” Kody wasn’t happy.

“We can sit and say the ‘he said, she said’ till the cows come home… she’s told you things that I fundamentally disagree with, and all I’m doing now is defending myself.”

Next, Kody requested that Suki no longer talk to him about his ex-wife.

“I’m gonna ask you now, Suki,” Kody said quietly and calmly. “I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore.”

There is definitely still a lot more to tackle during the finale of Sister Wives: One on One, so be sure to tune in Sunday night!

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.