Sister Wives: One on One spoiler: Christine and Kody Brown aren’t technically divorced: ‘It’s in God’s hands’

Kody and Christine Brown revealed they haven’t been granted a divorce through their church. Pic credit: Discovery+

Kody and Christine Brown revealed during part two of Sister Wives: One on One that they haven’t been granted a divorce through their church.

As Sister Wives viewers now know, Christine split from Kody in November 2021, officially announcing her separation from her husband of over 25 years.

Because of the law, Kody is only allowed one legal wife. Hence, three of his marriages were strictly spiritual, meaning their church performed the wedding ceremonies, but they are not legally recognized.

Sister Wives: One on One host Sukanya Krishnan delved into the topic during part two of the tell-all.

Sister Wives: One on One: Robyn Brown says Kody and Christine ‘aren’t divorced’ in her mind

Robyn talked to Sukanya about the current state of Kody and Christine’s relationship. Kody’s fourth wife said, “Well, Christine says they’re divorced.”

Robyn, however, doesn’t consider Christine divorced from Kody and added, “Technically, in my head, they’re not [divorced] because their marriage was done by our church officials, and they haven’t granted them a divorce.”

Next, Christine explained to Sukanya how divorce works within their faith.

Christine Brown explains divorce in their church, says women ‘aren’t trapped’

“In our church, polygamous women can leave. They’re not trapped,” Christine shared. “They can leave if they want to leave and if it’s not working and they have to go through proper channels and stuff, but then they can get a release.”

Christine then revealed that she left their church “a long time ago,” and therefore, she doesn’t feel the need to make a divorce official through them.

“Well, I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time,” Christine disclosed. “And I left a long time ago and I just have no interest to be in the church. So, to me the ecclesiastical authorities in that church, I don’t really care.”

“As far as a religious ceiling, I just think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy. So for me to have like, uh, someone else tell me whether or not my marriage is over, I’m like, ‘No, I don’t really need that.'”

Kody Brown says divorce from Christine is ‘in God’s hands’

Next, Sukanya delved into the topic of divorce with Kody, who admitted that Christine doesn’t believe what their church teaches and revealed, “I’m comfortable with where she’s at with it. And right now, it’s just in God’s hands, and I’m not worried about it.”

During the Season 16 finale of Sister Wives, Kody touched on his views about divorce and claimed he was “anti-divorce.”

After Christine packed up his things and moved them into the garage, Kody admitted, “The idea of divorce seems tragic, seems terrible on my faith. My belief system is kind of anti-divorce, I suppose.”

Earlier this month, a source close to the Browns said they didn’t believe that Kody would go through with a divorce within their church because “he left her on her own to make peace with the separation — it was her and God, not her and Kody.”

Be sure to tune in tonight, catch the rest of part two, and see what other topics of discussion Sukanya tackles with Kody and his wives.

Part two of Sister Wives: One on One airs tonight, Sunday, February 6 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.