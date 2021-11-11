Sister Wives: Robyn Brown ‘knows she’s to blame’ for Christine and Kody Brown’s split

Robyn Brown is feeling “some guilt” about Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown feels responsible for Christine and Kody Brown’s recent split.

Christine Brown decided to leave Kody Brown after 26 years of spiritual marriage.

On Tuesday, November 2, Kody first announced the split, followed by Christine’s statement on Instagram.

Since their split, Christine is said to be thriving and loving life in Utah, where she’s renting a duplex just minutes from her eldest daughter, Aspyn.

Many Sister Wives fans have speculated that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was responsible for Christine’s split from the family.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown ‘feeling some guilt’ for Kody and Christine split

An insider has reported to Us Weekly that Robyn is aware that she is responsible for their breakup.

The source said that Robyn is “particularly feeling the sting” in the aftermath of Christine and Kody’s split that rocked their polygamous family.

Additionally, the insider told the outlet, “[Robyn] secretly knows that she’s the one to blame for the separation, so obviously, there’s some guilt there.”

When Robyn entered the Brown family, Christine was pregnant with her and Kody’s sixth child, Truely.

To many Sister Wives viewers, it seemed as though Robyn was plotting to be Kody’s only wife from the moment she joined the family.

Robyn left a rocky marriage and brought three children with her before marrying Kody and joining the Browns’ large family.

Since then, Robyn and Kody have legally wed after Kody and Meri divorced, and Kody adopted Robyn’s three children from her previous marriage, Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora.

Robyn and Kody went on to welcome two biological children together, son Solomon, 10, and daughter Ariella Mae, 5.

For the past few seasons on Sister Wives, viewers have felt like Kody has spent way more time with Robyn and their kids than he has with the rest of the family.

The Browns’ crumbling family

Their disconnect is a huge reason why Christine left Kody — she was tired of feeling like a “basement wife” whose ideas and feelings were being pushed to the side.

The family was already in disarray after moving to Flagstaff, where they began living very separately, spread at least 10-15 minutes from each other in their four homes.

Since Christine has moved to Utah, her former sister wife Janelle Brown has moved out of her RV on Coyote Pass and into town for the winter.

Meri continues to split her time between Flagstaff, Arizona, and Parowan, Utah, where she’s been running her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, after her mother Bonnie’s passing.

Robyn has stayed quiet recently, sparking some Sister Wives fans to wonder if she’s pregnant with Kody’s 19th child. However, Kody’s other two remaining wives, Meri and Janelle, have been active on social media since the split.

Sister Wives viewers are looking for a lot of answers in the new season premiering later this month which promises to provide some insight into the family’s continuing struggles.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.