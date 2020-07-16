Sister Wives: Paedon Brown claims he and sister Mariah don’t get along

There is more Sister Wives drama unfolding. Paedon Brown claims he and sister Mariah Brown don’t get along.

Paedon’s claims are adding more fuel to the fire that there is a rift between Meri Brown, her daughter Mariah, and the rest of the famous family.

Meri is coming into her own as she steps away from her estranged husband, Kody Brown. She is focused on living her best life. That includes focusing on her Utah bed and breakfast, Mariah, and selling LuLaRoe clothing.

The rift between Meri and the Brown family is extending to the next generation, pitting a brother against one of his many sisters.

Paedon and Mariah’s social media feud

Christine Brown’s son Paedon is in a nasty social media feud with Mariah and her fiancé, Audrey Kriss. The source of the dispute is political differences.

Paedon, who is in the Army, shared an Instagram post with a photo that read, “back the blue.” He captioned the image #bluelivesmatter. The message did not sit well with Mariah and Audrey.

The ladies are avid supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Mariah and Audrey continuously post messages supporting the movement, especially in light of George Floyd’s death.

Their political perspectives have been a battle for Mariah and Paedon. However, this time, the war of words involves what he said about her in the comments section.

One user told Paedon to call Mariah and have a conversation with her. Paedon responded, “A bunch of other white women have been bringing up Mariah, and I’m confused as to why they think she’ll make a difference. I love Mariah very much, but we can’t stand each other.”

Audrey defends Mariah and blasts Paedon

Not long after his post and comment about Mariah gained traction, Paedon disabled all his Instagram comments. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was able to screengrab Padeon’s response and what Audrey said in Mariah’s defense.

Audrey started by expressing her support for Black Lives Matter. She then blasted Padeon for what he has said in multiple replies in the comments section.

“Mariah and I can’t stand each other’ that’s not what you were thinking when you called her crying weeks ago,” Audrey wrote.

Paedon Brown and Mariah Brown no longer follow each other on social media and Mariah has not responded to her brother’s claims. As the political climate heats up, the feud between the siblings likely will as well.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.