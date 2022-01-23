Sister Wives: One on One: Tell-All special confirmed

The Season 16 finale of Sister Wives confirmed a post-season one-on-one Tell-All with Kody and his wives. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives viewers are in for a treat after Season 16 comes to an end — a one-on-one Tell-All special has been confirmed.

The future of Sister Wives on TLC has been uncertain in recent seasons.

Between Kody’s failed marriages, the family struggling to agree on how to navigate the pandemic, and the Browns’ reluctance to build on Coyote Pass, Sister Wives viewers wondered if there would be enough content to keep them watching.

This season continued to show Sister Wives viewers how Kody Brown’s strict rules tore his family apart and exposed Christine’s plan to leave Kody, as Monsters & Critics previously reported.

Just as the drama was starting to get juicy with Christine packing up Kody’s belongings and planning to leave him, Season 16 is coming to an end. However, earlier this month, Kody and Christine’s son Paedon confirmed that the family is currently filming for Season 17.

Sister Wives viewers have wondered what happened to Tell-All specials

This has left Sister Wives fans wondering, not only about the future of the show but about a possible post-season Tell-All episode like they’ve aired in past seasons.

The last time Sister Wives fans saw Kody Brown and his wives sit down on the couches for a Tell-All episode was following Season 15, which aired in 2019. SuChin Pak hosted the two-part Tell-All which took place shortly after the Browns moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff.

Kody Brown talks with Sukanya Krishnan during Season 16’s Tell-All, Sister Wives: One on One. Pic credit: Discovery+

Last year, before a sixteenth season was announced, Sister Wives fans wondered about the possibility of future Tell-All specials.

The Tell-All episodes gathered Kody and his wives together to discuss what happened during the show during the previous season. Sister Wives viewers looked forward to the Tell-Alls, where a lot of questions were answered as the spouses were put in the hot seat.

Sister Wives: One on One: Tell-All special confirmed following Season 16

Now, it’s been confirmed that not only will there be a Tell-All following Season 16, but it’s going to take on a different format than prior Tell-Alls.

Sister Wives: One on One will feature a new host, Sukanya Krishnan, who hosted the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Love Games on Discovery+.

“I’m sitting down with each one of the Browns individually to talk about the biggest events of the season,” Sukanya says during the trailer.

During the preview, which aired at the end of Season 16’s finale episode of Sister Wives, Sukanya is seen telling Kody that he “emotionally abandoned” some of his family members.

Kody is then seen getting angry, saying, “I take offense to that word,” as he uses hand gestures to get across his point.

Then, Kody tells Sukanya, “When Meri had an affair,” before cutting to Meri telling the host, “If he wants to give up, he can give up.”

Another clip shows Kody telling host Sukanya, “I never said no, that we weren’t going to be intimate again,” referencing the scene this season when Christine Brown revealed that Kody was withholding intimacy from her.

When Sukanya asked Christine, “Where are you and Kody right now?” the 48-year-old mother of six matter-of-factly replied, “Kody and I are divorced.”

Then, Robyn tearfully tells Sukanya, “I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried,” seemingly talking about Christine and Kody’s failed marriage.

Meri Brown chats with Sukanya Krishnan during Sister Wives: One on One. Pic credit: Discovery+

“She made a choice that she was never gonna have a functioning marriage,” Janelle chimed in, also presumably speaking about Christine and Kody.

Sukanya then asks Kody, “Did she ever hear you say, ‘I don’t want you to leave?'” before he responds, “No.”

“It’s the hardest time of my life,” Christine admits from the couch as the preview comes to an end.

Now that Sister Wives: One on One has been confirmed, viewers can look forward to plenty more drama to come from the Brown family.

The Season 16 finale airs on Sunday, January 23 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.