Sister Wives: One on One spoiler: Kody Brown takes offense when accused of ‘abandoning’ his wives

Kody Brown explained why he’d never get back together with Meri on part one of the tell-all and was “offended” when accused of abandoning his wives. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown took offense when Sister Wives: One on One host Sukanya Krishnan accused him of “abandoning” his wives and explained why he’d never get back together with his first wife, Meri.

Sister Wives fans know that Meri and Kody’s marriage has struggled for years and things came to a head last season when Kody admitted withholding sex and romance from Meri.

Despite Kody’s mistreatment and refusal to be intimate or romantic with Meri, she stands firm that she’ll never leave his side.

Kody Brown ‘doesn’t see’ himself getting back together with Meri

Now, in a clip from Sunday’s tell-all as shared by ET, Kody explained to host Sukanya Krishnan why he’ll never try to repair his spiritual marriage to Meri.

“Alright, so Kody, tell me about your relationship with Meri,” Sukanya said to Kody in the clip, not wasting any time getting down to the nitty-gritty.

“Um, there’s just nothing to talk about, really,” Kody admitted, shaking his head. “We’re just like friends. Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic that I didn’t know why we were in it.”

Kody then admitted that it took lots of time and counseling to realize that he doesn’t see himself and Meri getting back together.

“I just don’t see us getting back together,” Kody revealed. “And why aren’t we getting back together? Because we will go back to the way we were before. There’s just no chance that I ever want that again.”

When Sukanya asked Kody why he wouldn’t just leave Meri then, he said, “It’s a double standard. They can leave whenever they want. I can’t.”

Sister Wives star Kody Brown grows angry when accused of ‘abandoning’ his wives

Sukanya tried to call out Kody on his statement, telling him, “It is not a double standard because you emotionally have left and abandoned them in some ways, right?”

Kody did not take the term “abandoned” well and fired back at the hard-hitting tell-all host.

“Well, uh, Abandoned?! Please! Take the word back because I take offense to that word of abandonment,” Kody angrily replied to Sukanya before explaining that he feels it was Meri who did the abandoning in their marriage.

“When Meri had an affair, she was leaving my a** cuz she was like, ‘I’m done with this, I am done with you, I am done.’ She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us and she can’t admit it now.”

Kody continued, “She was leaving me for a better, richer man. And because we did that, in her own mind she doesn’t even realize what happened. She sees herself as a victim – which is true – but that she had done nothing wrong. And she wouldn’t have even been the victim if she didn’t do something wrong.”

For her turn on the couch with Sukanya, Meri claimed that the catfishing incident was not the “defining moment in the fracture” of their marriage.

There is obviously plenty more to unpack during part one of Sister Wives: One on One, so be sure to tune in and catch the rest Sunday night.

Sister Wives: One on One airs this Sunday, January 30 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.