Sister Wives’ Mykelti and Tony reveal future baby’s name

Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown-Padron has revealed the name that she and husband Tony have chosen for their baby girl.

The couple revealed on Mykelti’s Instagram story that they will be calling their bundle of joy, Avalon Marie.

Avalon will join the Brown family as the third grandchild, along with Maddie Brown-Brush’s little ones, Axel and Evie.

Mykelti chose a unique way to reveal her baby’s name

The baby name reveal was not without its own fanfare. The Brown family has a history of using their fame and social media accounts to gather extra money from their fans.

Kristine famously asked for money from her fans to help pay for Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery, and she also has a Cameo account where fans can pay for personalized messages from the reality star.

Both Meri and Kristine have had success selling items from the online clothing retailer, LuLaRoe, and have gotten many of their daughters, like Mykelti, doing the same.

Janelle has a multi-faceted health and wellness brand, and Robyn did run the now inactive, My Sister Wives’ closet.

Mykelti, not one to be outdone, took to her Instagram to incentivize some extra LuLaRoe sales before revealing to the world the name that she and Tony had chosen.

Sister Wives’ fans were unsure if Mykelti would truly reveal name

Mykelti dangled the promise of telling her fans her baby’s chosen moniker if they could purchase enough clothing for her to hit a sales goal.

She sent an alert out to her fans on Instagram saying, “Hey Loves!!! We are going to do a goal today of 70 pieces. If we hit it through lives and wall drops and online album sales then ill tell you all the name of my baby.”

Initially, chatter amongst fans was skeptical as many mused that she couldn’t reveal the name as TLC was likely to have the rights for the exclusive reveal on the show.

Others jokingly offered to buy all 70 pieces to get the story to keep for themselves.

Ultimately, after missing the sales goal on the first day, TLC fans came through and exceeded the goal on the second day of the challenge. As promised, Mykelti revealed the name and gave the backstory of how it was selected.

She explained that she had liked the name since she was 16 years old.

“Avalon, so she’s from King Arthur and the Round Table,” she referenced, “That’s where Avalon is from originally. But funny coincidence, I liked the name Avalon before I got my first car which ended up being a Toyota Avalon. Isn’t that kind of funny?”

It seems that Mykelti and Tony both enjoy interacting with their fans on a regular basis, so it wouldn’t be a stretch of the imagination to assume that there will be more reveals as her due date approaches.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus at TLC.