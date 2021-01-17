Sister Wives: Meri Brown seemingly has no hard feelings toward Robyn Brown as star seen celebrating daughter’s birthday

Sister Wives star Meri Brown spent some quality time with Kody and Robyn Brown’s daughter, Ariella Mae. The TLC star seemed to reunite with the adorable girl for a special occasion and fans were all for it.

Sister Wives: Meri Brown celebrates birthday of Robyn’s daughter

Earlier this week, Meri took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with Robyn and Kody’s daughter, Ariella Mae. The Sister Wives star reunited with the little girl to celebrate her fifth birthday.

It seemed Meri enjoyed Ariella’s unicorn-themed party as seen in her latest post. Kody’s wife flashed a big smile for the camera, posing next to the youngster.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s clear that Sister Wives star Meri couldn’t get enough of Ariella’s cuteness. The reality star had nothing but good words to say to the little girl, calling her a “magical creature.”

Meri also gushed at Ariella for being “one of the highest highlights in [her] world.” By the looks of it, Meri has a very close relationship with her, but is it the same with Robyn?

Where do Meri and Robyn stand?

It’s no secret that Meri has always been pitted against Robyn, despite the deep bond the two women seemed to share early on. Sister Wives fans couldn’t help but compare the two, especially when it comes to being Kody’s wife.

Apparently, many are convinced that Meri takes issue with Robyn, given that she’s the supposed favorite wife. The rumors began circulating in 2014 when Kody divorced Meri to legally marry Robyn in order to officially adopt Robyn’s children from a previous relationship.

There have been rumors that Kody is also currently living with Robyn in their $890,000 in Flagstaff, Arizona. But it seems Meri Brown’s latest outing with Robyn’s daughter proved there are no bad feelings between the two wives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Sister Wives: Meri reacts to split rumors

Meanwhile, Meri finally addressed the never-ending split rumors between herself and Kody. The Sister Wives star shut down claims she and Kody have parted ways for good.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she pointed out that her relationship with Kody isn’t a perfect one. But despite the challenges, they’ve managed to make things work.

“My relationship with him is MY relationship with him,” Meri wrote. “Sure, we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s OK.”

The Sister Wives star goes on to declare her love and commitment to Kody Brown, “Here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this.”

She continued, “We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able.”