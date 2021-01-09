Kody Brown’s tax debt revealed as Sister Wives family reportedly struggling with debt

Kody Brown’s tax debt has been revealed as the Sister Wives family reportedly still struggling with debt.

Despite a successful reality TV show, Kody continues to be plagued with financial woes, including trouble with the IRS. TLC has yet to officially confirm Season 15 of Sister Wives, which has no doubt added to the family’s money problems.

Tax debt

According to The Sun, Kody reportedly owes a little over $3,000 on the family’s Flagstaff, Arizona home and land. It has only been two years since Kody uprooted the family from Utah to Arizona, yet the bills are piling up.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The five-bedroom house Kody shares with his fourth wife, Robyn, has a tax debt of nearly $1,000, which also includes interest. Kody purchased the home in 2019 for almost $900,000.

Kody also owns a piece of land called Coyote Pass, A tax payment of around $2,000 is owed on the property. It has been reported Kody bought the land to be split up among his family members with the hopes of having multiple homes built on it.

One reason for the Brown family’s financial struggles comes from not selling their four Utah homes quickly. When the houses did sell, it was reportedly at a significantly lower price than what Kody was asking.

Brown family sources of income

Although Sister Wives has been on the air for 14 Seasons, the family doesn’t make as much money as fans think. TLC, of course, has never disclosed the amount it pays the Brown family.

When the network intended to cancel Sister Wives after Season 11, Kody agreed that the family would take a massive pay cut to keep the show on the air. The Brown family money troubles have been a key storyline on the reality TV show.

Kody’s job has been in question for years. Sister Wives’ fans often wonder how the Brown patriarch makes a living, especially with such a large family to support.

One way appears to be because of his wives.

Meri sells LuLaRoe clothing. She also runs a popular bed and breakfast in Utah called Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@therealmeribrown)

Janelle runs a healthcare company called Strive by Janelle, offering healthcare coaching to her social media followers.

Christine also sells LuLaRoe clothing and posts various products on Instagram for cash. Both Christine and Janelle are also on Cameo.

Robyn used to have a jewelry business, My Sisterwife’s Closet, but it has been inactive since last year.

Kody Brown once again finds himself in financial trouble. His Arizona properties have some tax debt that he needs to get squared away soon.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.