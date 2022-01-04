Sister Wives: Meri Brown honors her late mother Bonnie with a special gift idea

Meri Brown came up with a way to commemorate her late mother Bonnie in Christmas gifts for her nieces and nephews. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared her unique idea for remembering her late mother, Bonnie, in the form of Christmas gifts for Bonnie’s grandchildren.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Meri’s beloved mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, passed away unexpectedly in March 2021.

Bonnie was the innkeeper at Meri’s bed & breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a home in Parowan, Utah that has been in Meri’s family for several generations.

Since Bonnie’s passing, Meri has taken over her mom’s role as the innkeeper at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and is always sure to remember her mom on special occasions.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares sweet Christmas gift idea honoring late mother

In an Instagram post Meri shared on Monday, January 3, the Sister Wives star shared her idea that served as a way for Bonnie’s grandchildren to remember her and feel as though they have her close by.

“My sweet mom passed away a little over 9 months ago,” Meri captioned her post. “It’s still so strange knowing I don’t get to hear her voice again, listen to her advice anymore, or get one of her sweet and loving hugs.”

Meri continued, “With me and two of my sisters being LuLaRoe retailers, she had plenty of opportunity to be given her all-time favorite LuLaRoe shirt, the Randy, and she sure did have quite the collection!”

“After she passed and we were going through her things, I made the suggestion that we have all her Randy T’s made into memory bears for her grandkids for Christmas,” the 50-year-old reality TV star added.

“They were a hit among the grandkids, and now they all have a special memory, and way to get a Grandma hug when they need it! 💙💙💙,” Meri concluded her caption.

Meri also included two photos in her post. One slide showed Bonnie smiling, wearing her favorite “Randy” LuLaRoe shirt, and the second slide showed off over 30 memory bears made from Bonnie’s shirts, one for each of her grandchildren.

Among Bonnie’s grandchildren is Meri’s only child, her daughter Mariah. Meri shares one biological child with Kody Brown, who also has 17 other children between his wives Janelle and Robyn and his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

What is the status of Meri Brown’s marriage to Kody?

This season on Sister Wives, Meri and Kody’s estranged marriage once again played out for viewers, as well as Kody’s failing relationships with Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

In the present day, Christine has left Kody and returned to Utah, where she’s dreamed of moving for years. Sister Wives fans have been hopeful that Meri would follow suit and leave Kody next, but that doesn’t look to be the case.

Despite Kody refusing to spend time with her and withholding romance and sex, Meri is still determined to stick by her man.

During an episode of Sister Wives this season, Meri revealed that she’s going to stand by Kody, no matter the circumstances.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.