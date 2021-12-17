Meri Brown goes off during live video, defends daughter Mariah after troll tells her she ‘spawned a misfit’

Meri Brown defended her daughter and went off on a troll who called Mariah a “misfit.” Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown lost her composure during a live video when a troll called her daughter Mariah a “misfit.”

Meri Brown apologized to her fans during a Facebook Live video she was recording on Thursday, Dec. 16 when a troll’s comment caught her attention.

As reported by In Touch, the video was captured and shared on Instagram.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown loses it after troll calls daughter Mariah ‘misfit’

The comment read, “It says your marriage to Kody was 1990 to 2014. You only spawned one misfit?” which Meri read aloud to her fans as she read it herself.

Meri paused for a second before she responded, “Oh… excuse my French everybody, but F you! You don’t call my child anything like that. Okay, there you go.”

Meri had to step away from the camera, after seemingly removing the troll from the conversation, and told her fans, “Excuse my language” as she adjusted her shirt, looking frazzled.

“You don’t do that to my kids,” Meri continued before letting out an exasperated breath.

Meri Brown growled in anger, cut video short

Meri then began taking deep breaths and growling as she tried to calm herself down.

“Excuse me while I have a temper tantrum!” Meri yelled to the camera.

“I’m trying to calm down! I’m growling cuz I’m pissed,” Meri began before cutting herself off after seeing a comment that told her to calm down.

“Don’t you tell me to calm down, Kathy,” Meri said as she stepped back towards the phone, seemingly deleting Kathy from the conversation too.

Meri continued, “Don’t you tell me to calm down. I’m gonna go. I’ll talk to you guys later,” before the video cut out.

Meri and Kody share one biological child, their daughter Mariah, who was born in 1995, five years after their marriage.

Sister Wives fans might recall that Meri had fertility issues that prevented her and Kody from having more biological children, despite her desire for more.

Robyn, Kody’s fourth wife, even offered to carry a baby for Meri and Kody, but the topic became one of contention between Meri and Kody and eventually they hung up the idea of trying for more children.

Recently, Mariah’s fiancee, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender. Last season on Sister Wives, Mariah and Audrey announced that they were moving back to Utah.

The couple also searched for wedding venues last season, but it’s unclear whether they’ve tied the knot or if their story will be included this season on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.