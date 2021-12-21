Sister Wives: Meri Brown fires back at troll who calls her ‘desperate’

Meri Brown of Sister Wives clapped back at a troll who called her “desperate.” Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown fired back after one of her followers accused her of acting “desperately” this season on Sister Wives.

Meri is no stranger to the backlash she and her sister wives regularly receive for staying married to their husband, Kody Brown.

Sister Wives fans have urged Meri to leave her spiritual marriage to Kody, especially after watching the demise of their relationship last season.

This season, things haven’t changed for the better, and Meri and Kody’s long-lived issues continue to come to the surface, exposing just how disconnected they are.

Despite Kody withholding sex and romance from Meri, the 50-year-old TLC star said she’s in it for the long haul and isn’t going anywhere, despite acknowledging that she and Kody are “just friends.”

However, Meri’s fans haven’t given up trying to convince her to leave Kody and find someone worthy of her time and affection.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shares video, says she knows her ‘value’ and ‘worth’

After spending some time in the Pacific Northwest, Meri recently shared a video on Instagram showing her view from the clouds on a flight back to Flagstaff, Arizona.

A voiceover of Matthew McConaughey reciting a line from the movie Dazed and Confused played over Meri’s video.

“Let me tell you this,” the voiceover read, “The older you do get, the more rules they’re gonna try to get you to follow. You just gotta keep livin’ man. L-I-V-I-N.”

Meri captioned her video, “Knowing who I am, knowing my value, knowing my worth, loving my life and all it’s adventures, that’s Livin’!”

In the comments, many of Meri’s fans commented on how beautiful Meri’s view of the clouds was from her seat on the plane.

However, as is common with most of Meri’s posts, one of her followers commented on Meri’s behavior this season on Sister Wives, and Meri couldn’t hold her tongue.

Meri Brown fires back at troll who calls her ‘desperate’

“Yea I like the quote but if it’s true you’re striving for this why the desperate act all [sic] of a sudden this season,” the troll wrote to Meri.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“I thought you’d be [miles] ahead of Christine as the wife that breaks away,” their comment continued.

Meri fired back with a simple but effective reply and told her troll, “Oh I’m SO not desperate. I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it! Peace!”

Meri’s troll came back with their own response, this time clarifying what they meant by their comment and claiming they meant no ill will towards the Sister Wives star.

“No I never thought you were desperate,” they told Meri. “That’s why I said ‘act.'”

Pic credit: @sueoconnor138/Instagram

Meri’s follower explained that the way Meri comes across on the show is quite different from what she portrays on social media. They also sent words of encouragement to Meri amid her struggling marriage to Kody.

“Who has the energy to be married to a casual acquaintance who basically tells you it’s irreparable??” they asked Meri, referring to Kody refusing to put any effort into repairing their relationship.

They continued, expressing their concern for Meri, and wished her well, “I wanna see you free from that but hey that’s me. Take care ❤️”

Whether Meri stays with Kody or follows in Christine’s footsteps remains to be seen, but judging by Meri’s actions and what she’s told her fans, it looks like she was serious as she said she’s in it for the long haul.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.