Sister Wives spoiler: Meri and Janelle Brown put it all on the table, talk personal space in heated discussion

Janelle and Meri Brown hash it out over their personal living spaces on the upcoming episode of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

This week’s episode of Sister Wives shows two of Kody Brown’s wives, Janelle and Meri, getting down to the nitty-gritty about living under the same roof.

Kody Brown has been pushing for his large, plural family to live under the same roof for years.

However, his wives haven’t been able to agree on whether they want to share a home again, particularly Christine, who made it clear that she was adamantly against the idea.

The last time Kody and his wives lived under the same roof was when they lived in Lehi, Utah. The home, previously designed and lived in by a polygamous family, housed three separate living areas for each of Kody’s wives. (Robyn wasn’t yet part of the family at that time.)

In a new clip from this Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, shared by People, Janelle and Meri hashed out some issues they used to have when they shared a home in Lehi, Utah.

Janelle and Meri Brown talk personal space on this week’s Sister Wives

In addition to living under the same roof, another topic of contention among the spouses was who would live near the pond on Coyote Pass.

“I have heard you say quite often about the pond and not wanting anybody by it,” Janelle told Meri. “And I’ve also heard you talk about the house in Lehi, and so it makes me feel like there’s still some … something.”

Janelle then brought up that when they lived in Lehi, Utah, Meri didn’t allow the other wives to pass through her area of the home, causing a roadblock between Janelle and Christine.

Janelle told Meri, “But I worried because in Lehi, you didn’t want people walking through – Christine and I couldn’t walk through your house to get to each other’s houses.”

The Browns’ home in Lehi, Utah. Pic credit: TLC

Meri’s section of the home was located in the middle and in order to get from Janelle’s to Christine’s, they had to pass through Meri’s home.

However, Meri wasn’t comfortable with that, especially because she worked two jobs and wasn’t home often, and wanted to keep a sense of privacy, forcing Janelle and Christine to use their outdoor entrances instead.

Meri Brown struggled with sharing her personal space

Meri admitted that she didn’t want her personal space being used as a public pass-through.

“I just struggled with my living room, my living space, being a hallway,” Meri confided during her confessional.

During her confessional, Meri said, “I worked full time. There was a time that I worked two jobs. I just felt like it wasn’t inappropriate for me to have the respect of my personal space within my home when I wasn’t even there.”

Although Meri explained that she wanted her privacy, Janelle admitted that she always felt Meri was trying to control everyone by imposing the rule not to pass through her home.

“I appreciate understanding that it might have been a privacy thing, but it always felt kind of like a control thing,” Janelle revealed to Meri.

This season of Sister Wives promises to expose what lead up to the family’s unraveling, including Christine’s split from Kody, so there’s still plenty more drama to come.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.