Sister Wives: Marriage problems between Meri and Kody Brown are real according to daughter Mykelti

Meri and Kody Brown have been spinning the rumor mill hard, and Sister Wives fans are constantly speculating whether the couple has split.

While there has never been an official announcement about a divorce (or breakup, since legally, they are divorced) it’s pretty obvious from watching the show and looking at social media that they aren’t in a good place.

Mykelti Brown did an Instagram Q&A and answered fan questions

Mykelti Brown, Kody and Christine’s daughter, has given us some insight into what might actually be going on. However, even she herself doesn’t seem to know the full story of what is happening with the pair behind closed doors.

The Sister Wives star, along with her husband Tony, did an Instagram Live Q&A recently in which she dished on the relationship between the Brown siblings and whether or not the rumors about a Meri and Kody split are true.

Mykelti dished about a split between Meri and Kody Brown

Mykelti assured fans that Mariah is not distancing herself from the family after an online feud over politics erupted between her and her half-brother Paedon.

A viewer asked Mykelti and Tony what we’re all really dying to know: if the rumors about a Meri and Kody brown split are true.

Tony claimed the rumors are “real, but it’s blown up,” with Mykelti chiming in it’s “a little bit of both, I would think.”

However, she later admitted to not knowing all that much about what’s going on with other family members. She explained, “Between any of the siblings, individual siblings, individual parents or whatever, we really don’t know a lot of what goes on. We know what’s between us and someone else. Yes, I know what’s going on with their houses, if they’re moving. They’re not! But we don’t know the rest of that.”

Rumors of a split between Meri and Kody Brown have been circulating

There have been rumors of a split between Meri and Kody for a while now. Various fights on the show, Meri’s catfishing scandal, and her Instagram full of cryptic quotes about moving forward have all hinted at trouble for the couple.

In one incredibly uncomfortable Sister Wives scene, Meri and Kody are seen in couples counseling exchanging some pretty bitter words with each other. Meri claimed, “The relationship between he and I is gone, it’s dead, it’s over.”

Kody was even harsher, saying, “Meri mourns the loss of what we had… I regret what we had.”

Meri Brown has been active on Instagram posting quotes

Meri has been very active on social media, constantly posting pictures of herself with new makeup and showing off her weight loss. Alongside the confident looking images, she has been posting empowering quotes.

Perhaps she is letting Kody know that she is ready to move on? On May 17, she posted a selfie, with the caption reading, in part, “Whether with my business associates or in my personal life, I can’t force anyone to be who they’re not, feel how they don’t feel, or meet me anywhere they’re not willing or able to meet me.”

She continued, “And that’s ok. I’ll be here for them when they are. I can only control me and how I respond or react to any given situation. I make my own choices and I’m responsible for them. They say life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.”

So, for all those keeping up with the Meri and Kody Brown saga, it looks like we are one step closer to finding out whether or not they’ve split. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in the coming months.