Sister Wives fans hope Meri Brown has left Kody Brown after latest season of TLC show

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been incredibly active on Instagram as of late, and taking even a quick glance at her profile would lead anyone to believe she may be going through a breakup with her husband Kody Brown.

The couple has faced a number of challenges during their 30-year relationship, including infertility, legally divorcing so Kody could marry Robyn, and a catfish scandal in 2015.

Despite all their troubles, they have never publicly announced a split, though fans have been speculating for years.

Fans are really hoping Meri Brown has left Kody Brown

Fans of Sister Wives have watched Kody and Meri Brown struggle throughout the many seasons, and many have taken Meri’s side. Some even hoped she would leave Kody.

Meri’s Instagram followers were quick to notice a post showing her cuddling her dog while spending time at her Bed and Breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah. Many commented that they hoped she had left Kody Brown.

One follower wrote, “Guess those houses aren’t done yet? Are you even with Kody anymore?”

Another fan asked, “Are you still married? You are always alone on the photos without any family member….? #worried”

On one of the last photos Meri posted with Kody and the Sister Wives, a shot of the group on Thanksgiving, a fan wrote, “Why don’t you just leave this loser guy, he has three other insecure women around him, you seem like a strong independent person, just go out and live your life and get the attention and love you deserve from one person dedicated only to you”

Meri Brown has been showing off on Instagram

The Sister Wives star has been showing off on Instagram, wearing more makeup, looking super confident and happy, and flaunting her recent weight loss. Perhaps a breakup with Kody has done her well?

Not only has Meri Brown been looking better than ever, but she seems to be feeling better. She’s recently been posting inspiring quotes that seem to hint at a new attitude towards life.

In December 2019, Meri posted a picture of herself at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, with the quote: “Magic is believing in yourself. If you can do that, you can make anything happen” by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Clearly, the Sister Wives star is feeling pretty confident about her business after Kody refused to help her out financially. He claimed B&Bs “are not moneymakers.”

Meri Brown has been spending time at her B&B in Utah

Meri has been spending time in Utah at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, leading to speculation that she has already started the process of leaving Kody. The B&B is now back in business after closing down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps Meri will move there for good? Fans seem to be hopeful that will happen in the future.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in the coming months.