Sister Wives: Kody Brown catches heat for filming Aurora's panic attacks -- Is he causing them?

Kody Brown has caught a lot of flack based on how he treats his four wives on Sister Wives. However, a scene from the upcoming episode has fans gunning for him for an entirely different reason.

Many viewers have launched an online assault onto Kody Brown for how his fighting with Robyn caused a full-blown panic attack in Aurora.

Kody and Robyn fight

The fighting between Kody Brown and Robyn is a little surprising, but only to those who don’t know how Kody treats his wives when they don’t bow down to his wishes and desires.

The fact that Robyn doesn’t want to buy a home away from all the other wives had Kody mad this week.

For a guy who wanted a One House and then planned to build a set of homes around each other for each of his wives, he seemed very mad that Robyn didn’t want to buy yet another house somewhere else in Flagstaff.

When Robyn said she wanted to rent until Kody could fulfill his promise that the wives could live together, he flipped out. She said that it would be God’s will.

However, Kody informed her that God’s will was what he wanted and that was for her to buy a house.

So, God’s will is whatever Kody wants — at least in his over-controlling mind.

The fight affects Aurora and fans are mad

While fighting, Kody Brown decided he needed to tell the kids what was happening.

He let Robyn’s five kids know that the realtor sold the rental house they were living in and that they had to move … again. As if the move from Vegas to Flagstaff wasn’t stressful enough for everyone.

Plus, he told them they have to move in less than 60 days.

Aurora Brown then suffered a panic attack.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the fighting and the thought of another stressful move caused the worst panic attack Aurora (Robyn’s teenage daughter that Kody adopted) has ever suffered through.

Robyn was distressed and Kody picked up Aurora and carried her out of the room. Distressingly, producers said that the “stress” of Sister Wives has caused panic attacks to worsen.

This means that putting the young girl on television for the entire world to see, and having her witness all the recent fights, is worsening the young girl’s mental health.

Fans were not happy either.

Kody doesn’t care about jerking his kids all over the place. I have rarely heard him mention how hard this must be for the kids… @TLC #sisterwives — Sarah (@sarah3dickerson) March 2, 2020

#SisterWives kody saying he didn’t cause this panic attack I literally wanted get in his face & yell it is ur fault. the child was in a stable environment where she knew people & didn’t have 2 stress about moving/financial problems/dealing w/ adults fighting cause of that. — Cece (@4231Cece) March 9, 2020

As someone who moved a lot as a kid, and went to numerous schools, I feel for the Brown kids. #SisterWives — nicole (@ladynicole) March 9, 2020

#SisterWives panic attacks 4-5 times a week sounds like she may need some therapy and maybe some medication for that?? That's not good. — Kris (@KristySki) March 9, 2020

Sister Wives airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.