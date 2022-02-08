Sister Wives: Gwendlyn Brown searches dad Kody Brown online, listed as ‘Christine Brown’s ex-husband’

Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn was surprised to see her dad’s title online. Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn shared her dad Kody’s title from an online search and was a bit surprised.

Kody and Christine’s 20-year-old daughter took it upon herself to perform a Google search on her dad, Kody Brown, and shared the results with her fans.

Gwendlyn Brown shares screenshot of dad Kody Brown listed as ‘Christine Brown’s ex-husband’ online

In her Instagram Stories on Monday night, Gwendlyn shared a screenshot of her Google search, which showed that she typed, “kody brown” into her search bar.

In the description, Kody Brown is listed as “Christine Brown’s ex-husband.”

“I’m deada** when I tell you this is what shows up when you Google my father,” Gwendlyn wrote at the bottom of the screenshot.

Kody and Christine share five other children in addition to Gwendlyn — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, and Truely — as well as one biological grandchild, Avalon. Gwendlyn’s parents publicly announced their split in November 2020 in separate social media posts.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kody told his followers, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Pic credit: @gwendlynbrown/Instagram

Christine took to her own Instagram to tell her followers, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” Christine continued. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody Brown’s marital struggles intensified this season on Sister Wives

Season 16 of Sister Wives showcased how Kody’s marriages have become damaged. Sister Wives fans have rallied for Meri and Janelle to follow suit with the news of Christine’s split.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, seems to be the only wife who has a “fully functioning” relationship with him, which she admitted made her “angry.”

Since Robyn joined the family in 2010, Sister Wives viewers have wondered about her and Kody’s intentions within their plural marriage. Many feel that Robyn’s been plotting to become Kody’s sole wife by pushing out his other three.

Christine has already left the plural marriage, and by the looks of this season’s tell-all, Janelle could be next, or at least Sister Wives viewers are hoping so. Although fans would like to see Meri leave, too, she has said that she’s not going anywhere.

The third and final installment of the tell-all airs this weekend, and there are still plenty of burning questions that fans are hoping Sukanya Krishnan tackles, so be sure to tune in.

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs Sunday, February 13 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.