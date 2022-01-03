Sister Wives fans are rooting for Janelle Brown to be the next wife to leave Kody Brown

Will Janelle Brown be the next of Kody’s wives to leave him? Sister Wives fans are hoping so. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives fans are hoping Kody Brown’s second wife, Janelle Brown, follows Christine’s lead and leaves the marriage.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown, left him in November 2021 after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

Christine and Janelle Brown fire back at Kody Brown this season on Sister Wives

Christine’s split didn’t exactly shock Sister Wives viewers who watched her marriage to Kody disintegrate in recent seasons of the show.

This season, Sister Wives fans are seeing both Christine and Janelle finding their voices against their husband, Kody, whose strict rules for the family have done more harm than good, as he recently admitted.

In the last episode of Sister Wives, Janelle became fed up with Kody’s rules during a meeting between the spouses, ending in her storming off and yelling, “F**k off!” to Kody.

Janelle’s reaction surprised many Sister Wives viewers, but also impressed many other fans of the show.

Sister Wives fans call for Janelle Brown to leave Kody Brown

Now, Sister Wives fans are calling for Janelle to join her former sister wife, Christine Brown, and leave Kody.

Pic credit: @pollypotchick/Twitter

Taking to Twitter after this week’s episode, Sister Wives fans sounded off on the social media platform.

“Watching yesterday’s #SisterWives episode and all I keep thinking is that I hope Janelle has left Kody irl and they just haven’t announced bc of the show,” wrote one viewer.

Sister Wives viewers have wondered whether Janelle has already left Kody and joined Christine in Utah, perhaps keeping the news under wraps due to the show’s contractual obligations.

Pic credit: @RedPandaSpirit/Twitter

Another Sister Wives fan showed their support for Janelle and also tweeted that they hope to see Janelle leave Kody.

“Janelle has always been the smartest and most level headed member of the entire Brown family, so when I heard her tell her disgusting pig of a husband to [middle finger emoji] off, I felt renewed hope for the world!” they wrote.

“I wanna see all but Robin leave hm. Not sorry,” the viewer added.

One Sister Wives viewer surmised that Kody is likely only spending time with Robyn, despite still being married to Janelle, now that Christine is gone and Meri admitted they don’t see each other.

Pic credit: @MrsSnuffaluff

“Robyn saying she didn’t sign up for this has me wondering how she feels now with Christine gone,” one curious Sister Wives fan tweeted.

They continued, “You know he’s probably still not going to Meri’s so that only leaves Janelle. Robyn’s a** was lying anyway, she’s got him right where she wants him.”

Just as Sister Wives fans are loving seeing Christine find her voice this season, they’re just as thrilled about seeing Janelle stand up to Kody and put her kids first too.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.