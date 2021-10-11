Simon Guobadia roasts Porsha Williams hater who took a shot at her in now-deleted Instagram comment

Simon Guobadia blasted a commenter who came for Porsha Williams. Pic credit: Bravo/@simonguobadia/Instagram

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have a lot of different opinions about Porsha Williams’ relationship with Simon Guobadia.

RHOA fans had a lot to say after the pair revealed they were in love and engaged following Simon’s quick split from Falynn Guobadia as last season of RHOA was wrapping up.

One thing is for sure though, those who try to come for Porsha are going to have to get through Simon first.

He’s clearly very protective of his future wife and showed just how much in a now-deleted clap back on Instagram after a RHOA fan took aim at Porsha on his page.

Don’t come for Porsha Williams or you’ll get Simon Guobadia

It all went down in the comments of this post, where Simon was showing off Porsha and their fun trip to Costa Rica together.

In the first video, Porsha looks like she really had a great time on the trip and clearly, Simon thinks the world of her.

So when a social media troll hopped into the comments to let Porsha know that not only could she not spell the RHOA star’s name but that she was no longer going to follow her, Simon took aim.

The critic wrote, “Porsche [sic] …ugh!!! I don’t know what you see in what you are doing and who you are doing….I’m going to unfollow you. You make very poor decisions” in the comments on Simon’s post (on Simon’s Instagram account, we’ll point out, and not Porsha’s.)

Simon, who clearly has no patience for all the hate his fiancee has been getting, quickly responded before the entire comment was taken down. He wrote, “Please do not allow the door slam in your face on your way out. And don’t forget to Unfollow me as well because you made a conscious decision to Follow me so you can make this comment. Bye bye.”

The Porsha Williams diss and Simon’s rebuttal are both gone from the comment section now but some evidence remains, including this comment from another follower who saw it before it all came down.

A commenter wrote, in part, “It’s the clap back for Miiiiii it’s some ole stale a** haters on here like you give a damn if she unfollows @porsha4real but she’s on your page with the BS comments.”

Porsha Williams is done with Real Housewives of Atlanta

The latest Porsha Williams hate comes on the heels of her announcement that she is turning in her peach and leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha joined the RHOA cast for Season 5 and has remained a presence on the show ever since as a full-time cast member for eight seasons and a friend of the cast for one.

Her exit from the cast has elicited a variety of responses, with many RHOA fans believing that she left the show in an effort to avoid criticism for pairing up with Simon before his divorce from Falynn was complete. Even Kenya Moore has chimed in about Porsha’s exit.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.