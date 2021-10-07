Kenya Moore reacts to Porsha Williams’ departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya doesn’t hold any ill will toward Porsha for doing what makes her happy. Pic credit: Bravo

Kenya Moore has reacted to Porsha Williams’ departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha announced last week that she was leaving the hit Bravo show after 10 years. The news wasn’t too surprising, considering Porsha got her own show that centers around her family, including her engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia.

There is a turbulent history between Kenya and Porsha. They feuded for years, even coming to blows during the RHOA Season 6 reunion. After having their daughters, Porsha and Kenya found common ground but have still had issues.

Now, as Porsha leaves the hit Bravo show, Kenya has shared her thoughts on her former foe’s decision.

Kenya Moore reacts to Porsha Williams’ The Real Housewives of Atlanta departure

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, host Matt Cohen wasted no time asking Kenya’s thoughts about Porsha exiting RHOA.

“I just think people should do what makes them happy. If it makes her happy, then good for her,” Kenya replied.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bravo personality also addressed speculation that Marlo Hampton would join the show to replace Porsha or Cynthia Bailey, who is also leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Oh, I never say never. I just feel like you just never say never. I’ll leave it there. Never say never. I’m happy for her too, if that’s true,” Kenya expressed.

Was Kenya given a DWTS and RHOA ultimatum?

The Bravo personality was on ET to promote her Dancing with the Stars stint. Kenya and professional dancing partner Brandon Armstrong happily chatted with Matt about the show.

Matt also addressed rumors that Kenya was given an ultimatum between DWTS and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“If there was an ultimatum, I guess we know which one I chose,” she laughed. “I have always wanted to do this show. I am loving every minute of it. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. Of course, I love doing Housewives and having the opportunity, and so I think it will work itself out.”

There is certainly a cast shake-up happening on RHOA. According to Hollywood Life, the Season 14 cast has yet to be confirmed. Even Kenya and Kandi Burruss haven’t been asked back for another season.

Based on what Kenya said to Matt in her ET interview, it seems like there is some behind-the-scenes drama going on with the hit Bravo show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans should have answers soon since Season 14 is slated to begin filming later this month.

Kenya Moore wished Porsha Williams nothing but happiness as the latter moves on from RHOA and embarks on her own spin-off.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.