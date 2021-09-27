Cynthia Bailey confirms departure from RHOA after 11 seasons

Cynthia Bailey confirms departure from RHOA. Pic credit:@Tommy Garcia/Bravo

It’s official, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey will not be returning to the show for the upcoming season! The reality TV personality sent out a statement recently and confirmed the long-running rumor that Season 13 would be her last.

Cynthia has spent 11 seasons on the show and has been very open about showing her life, from her financial issues to her marriage woes, to her divorce, and everything in between.

However, after the 54-year-old found love again with husband Mike Hill her time on the show felt complete. Now she’s moving on to new ventures and new opportunities.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star just confirmed the news of her departure from the show in a statement posted to social media.

It reads, “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

She continued, “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories! I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.”

Before ending her statement, the former model also said a few words of thanks to fans of the show who have supported her over the years.

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you. It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you…” she concluded.

Rumored cast for RHOA Season 14

Rumors have been swirling about the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 cast and Entertainment reporter Anthony Dominic spilled some tea recently regarding the lineup.

He noted that Cynthia would not return and that Porsha Williams was out as well.

“Porsha is not returning to RHOA because she has her own show, a special that focuses on her new relationship and family,” Anthony confessed.

He also said long-time cast members Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss were returning and OG Sheree Whitfield would be back full-time. Newbie Drew Sidora has also signed on and Marlo Hampton will reportedly get a peach after years of being a friend on the show.

There was no mention of newbie LaToya Ali but according to Anthony, viewers can expect “possible cameos from past cast members.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.