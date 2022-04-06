Siesta Key exclusive: Garrett and Kenna try to keep the haters out of their relationship

Siesta Key’s Garrett and Kenna struggle with people criticizing their relationship. Pic credit: MTV

In an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Siesta Key, Garrett and Kenna discuss keeping the haters from getting in the middle of their relationship.

While the two of them have been on cloud nine since they started dating, some of their friends are questioning how fast things are moving between them.

The clip shows Will talking to Kelsey and Max as they discuss Kenna’s age and how neither she nor Garrett seems ready for a long-term commitment. Kelsey also wonders if Garrett and Kenna are as “perfect” as they appear to be.

As Garrett’s ex-girlfriend turned friend, Kelsey hints that Kenna seems a little possessive and controlling when it comes to her and Garrett talking. She speculates that Kenna’s kindness toward her may be forced and debates bringing her concerns to Garrett directly.

Kenna makes it clear to Garrett that she doesn’t “appreciate” all of the judgment being thrown her way and she finds it “rude” that people are getting involved in their relationship.

Siesta Key

Watch this video on YouTube

Will Garrett be able to ease the tension between Kenna and his friends? Tune in to this week’s episode of Siesta Key to find out what happens next.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.

Sign up for our newsletter!