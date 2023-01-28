Siesta Key costars ‘robbed at gunpoint in violent home invasion’

Several Siesta Key stars were victims of a violent home invasion earlier this month, according to reports — and the gunman has not yet been caught.

The incident is said to have happened on January 15 at Sam Logan’s home.

It’s reported that two armed men entered the home where Brandon Gomes and Jordana Barnes were watching sports.

They demanded that Brandon hand over his watch, but he refused and tried to run away when one of the men allegedly hit him in the head with their gun.

Jordana and other women in the home were reportedly forced to the ground at gunpoint and were made to hand over their cell phones.

The men allegedly got away with an $80,000 watch belonging to Sam.

During the incident, first reported by TMZ, it’s claimed that Sam and his friend and costar Mike Vazquez were asleep upstairs and then barricaded themselves in their bedrooms after hearing someone shout that a robbery was occurring.

Sam has reportedly since hired 24-7 armed security at his home as the police continue investigating the situation.



Siesta Key’s Sam Logan’s car was previously stolen

Sam Logan is no stranger to being a victim of crime.

Months ago, he had his car stolen and shared the experience on social media.

The vehicle was eventually returned to him, but it’s unclear if the suspects were ever found.

Anyone who watches the show is well aware of Sam’s wealth, as his costars often refer to him as a millionaire.

Sam isn’t quiet about his life of luxury either, as he’s often seen wearing flashy necklaces and purchasing expensive gifts for his friends.

He also shows off his diverse mix of luxury cars.

Sam’s car collection includes a Lamborghini, a Porsche, a Ferrari, a Rolls Royce, and a Mercedes-Benz.

Sam recently shared a photo of himself sitting on top of his Rolls Royce, which looked like it had been in an accident.

He didn’t seem injured in the crash as he joked that he was “car shopping” in the caption.

How did Siesta Key star Sam Logan become so wealthy?

Siesta Key fans may wonder how Sam became so wealthy.

It’s reported that he has an estimated net worth of above $12 million.

In addition to the money he makes filming Siesta Key, Sam also has extremely wealthy parents.

His family owned the Scripps Network, which was bought for 14.6 billion by Discovery in 2018.

His family’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 billion.

It’s unclear at this time if any suspects have been identified in the recent home invasion at Sam’s place.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is currently on hiatus.