Siesta Key: Camilla Cattaneo shows off new man, finally moves on from Brandon Gomes

Siesta Key’s Camilla Cattaneo has moved on with a new man. Pic credit: @camillacattaneo_/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Camilla Cattaneo has struggled to get over her ex-boyfriend and costar Brandon Gomes.

Camilla and Brandon had been through a lot together throughout their relationship.

Their relationship ended abruptly after Brandon cheated on Camilla with Delainey Salek, who became pregnant.

Upon hearing about the pregnancy, Camilla revealed that she and Brandon were going to have a baby together, but she, unfortunately, had an ectopic pregnancy.

It was hard for her to watch him become a dad to someone else’s child, and even though she loved him and tried to make it work, Brandon proved that he wasn’t ready to settle down as he hooked up with costar Jordana Barnes.

After a long time of struggling with her feelings for Brandon, it seems that Camilla has moved on with someone new.

Siesta Key’s Camilla Cattaneo shows off new man

Camilla recently debuted her new man on social media, making things Instagram official.

She shared a photo of the two of them on the beach.

He held her in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his torso. They gazed into each other’s eyes as she held her hand to his cheek.

She captioned the post, “Low quality picture, high quality man.”

Several of her Siesta Key costars chimed in with approval.

Kelsey Owens wrote, “So happy for you!”

Juliette Porter responded with several heart eye emojis.

Kenna Quesenberry, Garrett Miller’s fiancee commented, “I LOVE THIS [heart eyes emoji]”

Pic credit: camillacattaneo_/Instagram

Who is Siesta Key’s Camilla Cattaneo’s new boyfriend?

Camilla’s new boyfriend is a man named Bradley Knotts.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a real estate entrepreneur and lives in St. Pete, Florida.

His bio also contains the quote, “Being realistic is the most commonly traveled path to mediocrity.”

Based on his photos, he appears to have a dog and enjoys spending time with friends.

He also seems to be interested in snowboarding.

He also shared photos of him and Camilla and it looks like the first time he’s shared her on his page.

In the first photo, they are both smiling as they are gazing into each other’s eyes.

He had his arms wrapped around her waist, and she had hers wrapped around his neck.

The second photo showed him lifting her up as he stared into the camera intensely.

He captioned the post, “Things got hotter when I moved down South.”

It’s unclear at this time just how long Camilla and Bradley have been together, but it’s possible Camilla could share more information about him and their relationship soon.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.