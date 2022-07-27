Siesta Key: Amanda Miller’s ex-boyfriend takes aim at Chloe Long after cryptic post

Siesta Key star Chloe Long seems to be the target of Amanda Miller’s ex-boyfriend Josh Pelton. Pic credit: @chloe.long/Instagram

Siesta Key star Amanda Miller recently showed off her new boyfriend.

Her new man, Josh Pelton, was seen alongside her in different snaps on social media. He also partied with her and her friends at events, including Lexie Salameh’s birthday party a few weeks ago.

Although the two appeared happy and in love, they recently split.

Amid their breakup, Josh started sharing posts on social media criticizing several of Amanda’s Siesta Key costars. He also claimed that Amanda talked crap about many of them and didn’t truly like them.

Following Josh’s tirade, Amanda’s friend Chloe Long shared a post that seemed like it could have been directed at Josh.

After seeing her post, Josh seemingly fired back at Chloe with his own message.

Siesta Key star Amanda Miller’s ex-boyfriend takes aim at Chloe Long

While Amanda and Josh may not have been together for very long, he seemed to take their breakup hard.

He shared many different messages going after Amanda and her friends and posted them on his Instagram Stories.

Chloe, who has been on a journey of positivity and self-discovery, appeared to respond to his hate with a message offering some of her wisdom.

She wrote, “An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does. A healed person understands that the actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them.”

She continued, “A healed person would never go on the internet to trash other people. Before commenting or posting stories putting other people down, maybe take a look in the mirror and ask yourself – Why do I feel the need to bring negative energy to other people?”

She added a few other thoughts before ending with, “No this is not about anyone specific. But if the shoe fits.”

While she didn’t name Josh directly, the post’s timing and context seemed likely directed at him.

Josh seemed to think it had something to do with him as he appeared to respond to her message and even quoted her directly.

He wrote, “I post the truth on my story you air out lies on global. If I’m unhealed for doing that you must be mentally ill for doing what you do.”

He continued, “We’re not the same. This post isn’t about anyone specific but if the shoe fits.”

Josh Pelton goes after Siesta Key cast in several posts

While it seems like Josh aimed his hate at Chloe, the recent back and forth came following several messages he shared blasting the cast of Siesta Key.

He started by saying that Amanda “talks MAD s**t” about her friends and that she “really hate[s]” them.

He also accused the cast of taking pills and doing drugs.

When one unidentified person asked him to stop, he screenshotted the conversation and then posted it to his Instagram Stories as he told that person to “go do another line.”

The reason for Amanda and Josh’s split is unclear, but he’s made his feelings known to his followers.

Fans should stay tuned as the drama between Josh and the Siesta Key cast continues.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.