Siesta Key: Amanda Miller has a new boyfriend — Here’s what we know

Siesta Key’s Amanda Miller has a new boyfriend. Pic credit: @amanda_marie_miller/Instagram

Siesta Key star Amanda Miller has seen her fair share of love interests.

She’s dated various guys from the show, including Brandon “BG” Gomes, JJ Mizell, Tate Sweatt, and her most recent fling, Will Gray.

As a headstrong and independent woman who knows what she wants, it’s been difficult for Amanda to find a man who suits her.

She recently graduated from college and celebrated with posts on social media.

Not only did she show off her cap and gown, but she also appeared alongside a new man.

Here’s what we know about Amanda’s new boyfriend, Josh Pelton.

Amanda’s new man, Josh, rocks long wavy hair and a goatee.

According to his Instagram bio, he’s a 24-year-old musician.

According to his Apple Music page, he has put out 16 singles since 2021.

His music is also available on Spotify.

He shared a few photos on his Instagram page as he posed alongside Amanda.

In the first picture, he stood with his arm around Amanda’s waist as she leaned into him. He had a serious look on his face and she appeared happy to be snuggled up next to him.

Pic credit: @thejoshpelton/Instagram

The second photo showed the two of them sharing a passionate kiss as they stood on a balcony with the moon shining in the background.

Pic credit: @thejoshpelton/Instagram

It’s unclear how long Amanda and Josh have been together as this is the first time they’ve shared posts with each other.

Siesta Key fans react to Amanda Miller’s new man

As Amanda appears happy to be with her new man, Siesta Key fans shared some reactions after seeing him for the first time.

An MTV gossip page shared the photos side by side and fans were quick to flock to the comment section.

It seems people aren’t quite sure what to make of her boyfriend just yet.

The first follower commented, “Oh.”

Another chimed in and said, “Oh no baby, what are you doing?”

One separate fan simply commented, “Ummmm.”

Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

While not much is known about Josh at this point in time, Amanda seems happy from looking at the photos.

It’s unknown at this time if fans can expect to see Josh in future seasons of Siesta Key but it’s likely Amanda will share more about him now that they’ve gone Instagram official.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.