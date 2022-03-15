Sierra Jackson poses with several men from Bachelor Nation over the weekend 

Sierra Jackson shares photos from her star-studded weekend. Pic credit: ABC

Sierra Jackson spent time with plenty of familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise this weekend.

While Sierra’s journey on The Bachelor has come to an end, it seems clear that she’s been welcomed into the Bachelor Nation family.

Sierra posted several photos cozied up to men from past seasons of The Bachelorette and shared the pics with friends and followers.

Sierra Jackson attends Ivan Hall’s 30th birthday bash

Sierra Jackson was one of many Bachelor Nation stars to attend The Bachelorette star Ivan Hall’s 30th birthday celebration.

Throughout the weekend, Sierra snapped photos with Ivan and other men from Tayshia Adam and Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Sierra shared a photo with The Bachelorette Season 16 stars Eazy Nwachukwu and Quartney Mixon.

Sierra stood in the middle of the two men while wearing a black crop top, black bottoms, a brown jacket, and voluminous curly hair.

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

While at Ivan’s birthday party, Sierra shared a more dolled-up photo with Leroy Arthur from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

In the photo, Sierra wore a short gold dress and accessorized the look with strappy heels, earrings, slicked-back hair, and a pretty red lip.

Sierra snuggled up to Ivan Hall and grabbed a selfie with the birthday boy as well.

Along with the photo, Sierra wished Ivan a happy birthday, writing, “HBD [Ivan Hall] Glad I got to celebrate w/you.”

Now that Sierra Jackson has befriended several men within the franchise, it remains to be seen if she’ll join the upcoming cast of Bachelor in Paradise and explore romantic connections with any of the men in Bachelor Nation.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, The Bachelor viewers are eager to see Sierra return to the franchise ever since she won fans over with her outspokenness and willingness to call The Bachelor Clayton Echard out.

Sierra Jackson runs into billionaire Mark Cuban

Sierra doesn’t just have photos with stars in Bachelor Nation.

The bold beauty also shared a recent photo that she took with Shark Tank star Mark Cuban.

The two posed in workout clothes at the gym and Sierra captioned the photo, “‘Be [extra].. forget the haters… crush it all and love every minute of it!’ – Mark C. Thank you.”

Sierra appears to be keeping her head up and living her best life despite her haters, and time will tell where her next chapter takes her both within and beyond The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor finale airs Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC.