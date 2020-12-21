Shawn Booth says The Bachelorette rose ceremonies are really painful for contestants – and cold

The Bachelorette star Shawn Booth is speaking out about his time on the show, even though it has been years since he tried to find love with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

He ended up winning her heart and the two got engaged during the finale in 2015.

However, their romance fizzled after a few years and the two decided to split in 2018.

Since the split, Shawn has stayed out of the spotlight and he has been working on starting his own personal training business and gym.

Now, he’s sharing his experiences on The Bachelorette, revealing that the rose ceremonies can be really stressful.

Shawn Booth reveals that The Bachelorette rose ceremonies are painful

Shawn did an interview from his own business, sharing that the rose ceremonies are as emotional as they appear on the show.

Some fans have a hard time understanding how the contestants are so emotional after knowing the Bachelorette lead for just a few weeks. The rose ceremonies are supposedly long and emotional – and cold.

“They’re long and they’re always super intense and cold,” Shawn told US Weekly in an interview. “I just remember a bunch of ours being [cold].”

In fact, in one of the rose ceremonies, Shawn and some of the other guys had to add additional clothing to stay warm.

“It was so cold that they had to give us all pairs of Under Armour spandex [to] put underneath our suits. And Kaitlyn was taking her time with that one and we were sitting out there for like a half-hour, 45 minutes, just all shivering,” he explained.

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe split years after the finale

Shawn and Kaitlyn split up in 2018 but never revealed many details about the split. However, they are not speaking today and Kaitlyn has moved on with fellow Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn has revealed that she’s nervous about running into Shawn in Nashville, the city where they both live. She believes he’s angry with her because of their split, but never revealed why they split.

But Shawn still talks to his Bachelorette fans.

This summer when The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever aired Kaitlyn’s season, he went on Instagram, sharing an update on his love life. While he didn’t share a romantic update, he did reveal that he had gotten a dog recently, who was taking up all of his attention and energy.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.