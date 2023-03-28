Shannon Beador teases new man after crushing John Janssen breakup

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador has been single and mingling but recently revealed she has a new potential beau.

During a guest spot on Radio Andy’s SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, Shannon told listeners that she is smitten with a new man and that her friends have already met him.

Shannon described the mystery man as “very handsome” and “super, super sweet.” She also said he is into fitness, which Shannon said is good for her as she is also on a health and wellness journey.

Former Bravo star and Shannon’s BFF Jeff Lewis revealed that he has met Shannon’s new suitor and “liked him a lot.”

Shannon went on to say that she was introduced to her sweetie by one of her “core four” friends, and she told herself, “OK, it’s a dinner. Like, I’m not gonna like this guy.”

But it looks like the first date was a hit, and maybe he will appear in the new season of RHOC!

Shannon Beador was devastated after her breakup

In January, Shannon opened up about her fresh breakup revealing the ordeal was “devastating” after being together for three years.

She said, “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Shannon admitted she thought the two would be together forever, saying she had never loved anyone more than she did John. After being married to David Beador for 17 years, this was a huge step for Shannon.

The mom of three said, “I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

The Tres Amigas are back for RHOC Season 17

Shannon joins co-stars Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson in reuniting the Tres Amigas, and the three are likely to whoop it up this season. During filming in January, Tamra shared a picture of the infamous party animals, and each lady held up a number between one and three to indicate their Tres Amigas friend group.

Vicki recently revealed she has reconnected with Shannon, and the two have managed to pick up right where they left off. She said she calls Shannon every day and that she still considers Shannon to be her “soul sister.”

But Vicki’s rekindled friendship with Shannon is different from her longtime friendship with Tamra. “Tamra’s a little harder,” Vicki shared, adding that her personality differs from Tamra’s because Tamra is willing to “do and say things” Vicki won’t.

While Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon have all feuded at different times, all three are back together on screen for the first time in years, so the drama is sure to be high!

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.