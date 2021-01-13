Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is coming to an end. And with that, comes the filming of the reunion episodes.

If past years are any indication of how the reunion will go, the drama will be at the center of the conversation.

According to RHOC star Shannon Beador, the drama was so elevated that she lost her voice just trying to make sure she was heard.

Talking to Hollywood Life, Shannon explained that it’ll be more explosive than Real Housewife fans are anticipating.

Shannon claims her voice is hoarse from taping the reunion

During her chat with Hollywood Life’s Lanae Brody, Shannon shared that the finale for the show was good.

“The finale is good,” Shannon said. “I mean, we finally get to address things that we had been thinking about for months. So, it was good.”

“The reunion is starting to air next week with the finale this week. So, what can you tease?” Lanae asked.

“Okay, well I don’t know if you can detect, like, a little bit of hoarseness in my voice? But that is because I lost it at the reunion,” Shannon reveals.

She continued to say, “Like, there was so much drama and yelling. I had to elevate my voice so that I was heard. So, that’s a big one too. The reunion, it’s good.”

Shannon reveals who she goes head-to-head with during the reunion

While fans anxiously await what could be the most exciting episodes of the season, Shannon admits that she goes up against several of the RHOC ladies during the reunion.

“Can you tease, like, who you’re going head-to-head with?” Lanae asked.

“Most of ’em,” Shannon revealed. “If there’s something that has upset me, I’m going to address it and it doesn’t mean that I can’t get past it. So, you know, it just depends on the severity of what’s happened.”

Shannon then admits that she can be emotional but that she’s not worried about going up against the other RHOC ladies when issues arise.

“I’m going to bring stuff up. I’m not afraid. I’m very emotional, yes I am. So, we can just bring that out now. I’ll admit it. But at the same time, I’m never afraid. If you go back on my history on the show, I have gone against every single cast member on the show,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.