Shannon Beador admits to bad face fillers, talks weight gain during quarantine


RHOC star Shannon Beador.
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador admits she had bad face filler and had gained weight during quarantine ahead of RHOC Season 15 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador admits that she received bad face fillers and has battled her weight since quarantine.

Leading up to the RHOC Season 15 reunion, Bravo released the reunion looks the ladies would be sporting during those episodes. As the pictures were released and circulated, fans noted that Shannon’s face looked particularly bloated; some even noting that she looked unrecognizable.

Shannon recently sat down for a chat with Us Weekly where she discussed her bad face filler experience and weight gain she’s had as a result of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

Shannon dishes on bad face fillers, quarantine weight gain, and becoming a Certified Health Coach

Christina delved right into the topic of Shannon’s bad face fillers by asking, “I know recently you said you got some bad fillers ahead of the reunion. Did you have to go back and get them fixed? Or did it kind of fix itself?”

“Well, I’m in the process of fixing right now,” Shannon confessed. “I’ve never done it before and it was non-dissolvable. So, I go in every two weeks – they put stuff in to try and get rid of it. So, you live and learn.”

And speaking of learning, Shannon also revealed that she’s currently going through a certification process to become a Certified Health Coach in the hopes of helping others.

“I’ve always tried to live a holistic lifestyle and especially during COVID[-19], I kind of veered away from that out of fear. And so, I’ve really committed myself to, in 2021, take back my health,” she said.

Shannon says her certification program, which she’s receiving through IIN (or the Institute of Integrative Nutrition), has taught her that it’s more about nourishing your “healthy relationships, physical exercise, a fulfilling career, and spirituality” than it is about food.

Shannon shares her biggest regret of the last year

Shannon also shared the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on her overall health.

“Has it been a struggle during COVID[-19] and everything like that for you to maintain a healthy lifestyle?” Christina asked.

Shannon admitted that she has spent the better part of a year, in fear, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, it did. I kind of, you know, I kind of lived in fear because I’m not good with the unknown,” Shannon shared. “Through that, I ate and drank more than I normally do, and I wasn’t as active. And I was just scared.”

She continued to explain that she was thankful that Orange County had started to open up again and that she was committed to making this year all about her health.

As for her biggest regret of the last year? Shannon says she wishes she had been less fearful.

“Letting fear overtake me,” she admitted. “I can’t do that. I mean, you – I have to let go. I have to learn to let go and I’ve been working on that a lot too.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

