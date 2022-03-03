Serene Russell’s brother writes sweet message after her elimination, thanks Bachelor Nation 

Serene Russell’s brother received a warm reception from Bachelor Nation after hometowns. Pic credit: ABC

Serene Russell’s journey on The Bachelor recently came to an end, but not before she had a chance to introduce her family to Clayton and The Bachelor viewers.

The Bachelor viewers quickly became fans of Serene’s brother, Roland Russell, after his debut during hometowns, with some people even expressing a desire for Roland to join the franchise.

After receiving so much love from Bachelor Nation, Roland shared a message thanking viewers for their kindness and also praising his sister for how she handled herself on the show.

Roland Russell is ‘super proud’ of Serene Russell

Roland Russell took to his Instagram Stories to share a message with family, friends, and fans.

Roland included a photo of himself in his police uniform as he flaunted his pearly, white smile.

Along with the photo, Roland wrote, “Just wanted to thank all Family, Friends, and Bachelor Nation for the kind words. Super proud of how [Serene Russell] conducted herself. Love ya girl.”

Pic credit: @russellmania____/Instagram

Serene and her brother moved The Bachelor viewers with their touching chat during hometowns.

Both Serene and Roland shed tears in their sweet heart-to-heart and it’s clear the siblings have a lot of love for one another.

Despite an overall successful hometown date, Clayton decided that his connection with Serene wasn’t as strong as with the other three women, and he chose to send her home.

Serene admitted that she was initially deeply hurt by the elimination but still hasn’t lost hope that the right man is out there for her.

Similar to her brother Roland, several of Serene’s fellow co-stars from The Bachelor Season 26 praised her for how she conducted herself on the show, with many emphasizing that Serene embodied grace and dignity.

Robert Mills teases inviting Roland Russell on Bachelor in Paradise

ABC’s Vice President of Alternative Programming also became a fan of Roland Russell after his appearance on the show.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Robert Mills tweeted about Roland’s attractiveness and asked followers if Roland should be invited to paradise if he’s single.

While Roland’s appearance on Bachelor in Paradise is less likely, Serene could potentially join the summer spinoff.

With Serene no longer pursuing Clayton, time will tell if she chooses to join BIP as many viewers are eager to see her return to the franchise and possibly find love with Bachelor Nation stars Brandon Jones or Andrew Spencer.

Both Andrew and Brandon have expressed interest in Serene so perhaps she won’t be single for long.

Would you like to see Serene on the next season of Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.