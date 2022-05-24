Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile have ‘terrible luck’ in Spain 

Bachelor in Paradise’s Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile lose luggage in Spain. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile have been enjoying the scenic sights in Spain as they sample beautiful locations and tasty cuisine.

However, Serena and Joe’s trip got off to a rocky start.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple walked through Spain while Serena detailed the ‘terrible luck’ she and Joe had during their stay.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile face unfortunate circumstances in Spain

Serena Pitt filmed her and Joe walking as she shared with followers how Joe nearly lost his valuable belongings in a cab.

Serena began by saying, “Quick storytime. Joe and I landed in Mallorca, got in a taxi, got to our hotel. Joe left his laptop, his passport, and a bunch of other belongings in a cab.”

Further detailing the conundrum, Serena revealed, “We did not get a receipt. We did not get guy’s name. We did not get the license plate.”

Fortunately for Serena and Joe, their receptionist helped them out. Serena shared, “Our angel receptionist at the hotel called every cab company, found Joe’s bag, and now we’re on our way to lunch. We have had a terrible luck on this trip.”

Serena wrote over the photo, “‘A Terrible Luck’ too stressed for proper English lol. But yes I know this one was on us not bad luck…we need to get it together.”

Serena then shared a photo of a delicious bowl of fries as she lamented how the food helped turn their trip around. The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star wrote over her image, “Fries solve everything.”

Joe Amabile chows down on McDonald’s fries in Spain

Joe took to his Instagram to share a video of him enjoying even more fries in Spain.

Seemingly taking a break from Spain’s native cuisine, Joe enjoyed some French fries from McDonald’s.

In the video, Serena asked Joe why they came to Spain, and Joe smiles as he says, “For the food.”

Joe reiterated that sentiment in his caption, writing, “Came to Spain for the food.”

Both Joe and Serena have been sharing glimpses into their Spain trip. Serena shared an affectionate photo with Joe as he kissed her cheek in Nikki Beach, Mallorca.

The photo featured neutral tones as Serena smiled at the camera in a tan bikini top and gold earrings.

Serena captioned the post, “Best day with you.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.