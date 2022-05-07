Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause moves on from Jason Oppenheim, reveals new relationship with Australian singer

Chrishell Stause reveals her new relationship with nonbinary singer, G Flip. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause became a fan favorite after sharing the details of her life on Selling Sunset. The Netflix reality show follows the realtors of the Oppenheim Group, who focus on selling high-end, luxury homes in Los Angeles.

Upon her arrival, Chrishell, who was formerly an actress, wanted to make a name for herself in the world of real estate. She quickly became candid about her personal life on the show. She shared the details of her rocky childhood, the deaths of both parents, and her very public divorce from actor Justin Hartley.

As she continues her journey to becoming a powerhouse realtor, she’s also taking the time to explore dating again.

Chrishell has a new relationship with Australian singer G Flip

After her divorce and another short-term relationship, Chrishell began dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim. The two created a friendship from working together and allowed it to blossom into something romantic.

Although they spoke highly of one another and their relationship, they called it quits at the end of 2021. Chrishell cited their difference of opinions on wanting to have children as the reason for their separation. However, they both claimed they have remained friends and nothing has changed with their working relationship.

Now, months after their split, Chrishell has moved on to another lover. During the Season 5 reunion special of Selling Sunset, she revealed that she has someone else in her life, saying, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they’re an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip were seen leaving The Abbey around 2am after hours of packing on PDA and enjoying each other’s company. Pic credit: Backgrid

Chrishell also shared how the two met, stating she initially was asked to be in one of G Flip’s music videos. The two hit it off and have been inseparable ever since. Most recently, the two were spotted at The Abbey in West Hollywood where there was plenty of PDA.

According to TMZ, G Flip is a 27-year-old Australian singer with songs that include “Drink Too Much,” “Lover,” and “GAY 4 ME.” Allegedly, the Melbourne native is now living with Chrishell at her home in Los Angeles.

Chrishell still has plans to start a family

After her divorce from Justin Harley, Chrishell stated that having a family was still a priority for her, so she hoped to find someone with similar feelings.

Jason’s uncertainty about wanting kids played a major role in their separation. Their discussions about the topic and Chrishell’s reactions to his feelings can be seen in Season 5 of the show. She made it clear that she is still hopeful to someday become a mother, and believes she will find the right partner to start a family with.

There’s no word on G Flip’s thoughts on having kids or if the couple has talked about it yet. However, with Season 6 of Selling Sunset already renewed on Netflix, it’s likely that fans will see more from this relationship and how it progresses.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.